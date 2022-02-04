Monte Verde is among the 10 most welcoming cities in the world





One of the most welcoming cities in the world is here in Brazil! It is Monte Verde, District of Minas Gerais known as the Brazilian Switzerland.

With the votes of millions of travelers in the last year, Monte Verde climbed the select list released by the website Booking.com. The Brazilian destination appears in sixth place, ahead of popular places like Bruges, in Belgium, and Ponta Delgada, in the Azores. In all, there were 232 million reviews verified by the hosting platform.

And this was not the first time. In 2020, the village of Serra da Mantiqueira was ranked ninth in the Traveler Review Awards 2020, Booking.com’s annual award. Review here.

Monte Verde is known as the “Switzerland of Brazil”

With 71 years of existence and a population of 4,132 people, Monte Verde is called “Brazilian Switzerland”, in a comparison that makes reference to the undeniable climate and European style.

In winter, it attracts tourists who seek the low temperatures to taste wines, fondues or just cuddle with their love in front of the fireplace of the numerous inns hotels in the region.

This wonderful city is also famous for the trails, hills and mountains nearby, as well as offering a wealth of tourist attractions and Minas Gerais cuisine.

What a delightful place! Have you thought about where you are going on your next vacation?

Check out the full list of the ten most welcoming destinations in the world:

Matera (Italy) Bled (Slovenia) Taitung City (Taiwan) Nafplio (Greece) Toledo (Spain) Monte Verde (Minas Gerais, Brazil) Bruges (Belgium) Nusa Lembongan (Indonesia) Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal) Hoi Na (Vietnam)

With information from Agência Minas