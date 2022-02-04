“Moro’s Minefield”

× Cover: Daniel Medeiros/Crusoé – Photo: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content

“From a political point of view, the frustration in Moro’s negotiations with União Brasil, which had the potential to make the candidacy take off, represented a cold shower in the campaign, mainly because the former judge’s affiliation to the legend that will be the fruit of of the union between the DEM and the PSL was close to happening. While it is still possible, today it is quite unlikely.

Internally, the failure in the negotiations is debited to Renata Abreu’s account. Main political arm of Sergio Moro’s candidacy and a person of his complete confidence, this is the first time that Renata faces a presidential campaign ahead. Around Moro, there are those who say that she made a ‘tactical error’ when she sewed with Luciano Bivar, from the PSL and future president of União Brasil, a ticket in which she herself would take the vice vacancy of the former judge, without agreeing. with ACM Neto, the almighty of the DEM. The articulation had very bad repercussions on Democratas. ‘There was a feeling that Podemos would agree to the alliance as long as it took care of the ticket. After all, Moro/Renata would, in practice, mean the slate of Podemos in the União Brasil’, says a DEM parliamentarian linked to ACM Neto, who became one of the opponents of Sergio Moro’s move to the future party. The meager chances of an alliance between União Brasil and the pre-candidate of Podemos for the Plateau depend on the results of the polls in mid-April. Although he continues to resist the former judge’s affiliation, ACM Neto says he would accept to join the coalition as long as the platform in Bahia remains open”.

As the report says, “there is still time for a tidy brake capable of correcting the course (…). But there is no more room for error.”