Most communicable and aggressive HIV variant found in the Netherlands

A new variant of the HIV virus described as “highly virulent” was revealed this Thursday (3/2) in an article in the scientific journal Science.

Named “variant VB”, short for “virulent variant of subtype B”, it has been shown to be able to lead to a higher viral load in the blood compared to other types of the virus; to be more transmissible; and to decrease the body’s T-CD4 defense cells more rapidly.

The authors of the research, led by a team from Oxford University (England), estimate that the variant emerged in the Netherlands between the late 1980s and the 1990s, spread in the 2000s and started to lose strength from 2010. But this is the first time the variant has been described and mapped in individuals — BV infection was confirmed in 109 people analyzed in the study, the vast majority in the Netherlands (the researchers also detected one case in Switzerland and another in Belgium).

One of the authors, researcher Chris Wymant, explained by email to BBC News Brazil that the results should not worry the population, because the ideal response to this and other variants of HIV already exists: tests and treatment.

