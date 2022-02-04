Motorola presents new Moto G Stylus 2022 with 50MP camera and 90 Hz display – All in Technology

After several rumors and leaks, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is finally here. The model hits the market with a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, Full HD+ resolution and supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is also a stylus that comes with the smartphone capable of taking notes and drawings on the screen.

Under the hood, the Moto G Stylus 2022 works with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. In addition, it has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 16MP front camera for selfies.





To keep everything running longer, Motorola has added a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with features like a side-mounted fingerprint reader, headphone jack and support for Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, it comes out of the box with the Android 11 system under Motorola’s My UX interface.





Main features:

Display: 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate support

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core

RAM: 6GB

Native Storage: 128GB

Back camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Frontal camera: 16MP

Drums: 5,000 mAh

System: Android 11 under Motorola's My UX interface

Others: P2 headphone jack, side mounted fingerprint reader.

The new 2022 Moto G Stylus is available now for pre-order in the US for $299. However, Motorola has not yet confirmed when the device will arrive in Brazil.