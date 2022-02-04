MP recommends to the Ministry of Health to revoke a technical note that rejected an opinion against the ‘Covid kit’ | Politics

In a document sent this Thursday (2) to the Ministry of Health, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) recommended the revocation of the ordinance and the technical note that rejected the guidelines of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec) about the so-called “Covid kit”.

Conitec had spoken out against the use of medicines from the kit, such as hydroxychloroquine, to treat patients in the Unified Health System (SUS) with Covid-19. The assessment, however, was rejected on the 21st by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Hélio Angotti Neto.

In the document, the MPF recommended that Angotti Neto accept and publish the protocol prepared by Conitec. The folder will have up to ten days after notification to position itself.

The ministry’s manifestation may serve as a basis for possible action. A preliminary investigation is already underway to determine the responsibilities of agents of the Ministry of Health “with regard to the defense and recommendation of medicines without scientific evidence for the early treatment of Covid-19”.

Sought, the Ministry of Health reported that it will manifest within the established deadline.

In the technical note that served as the basis for the decision, Angotti Netto included a table in which he stated that vaccines have no demonstration of safety and effectiveness.

After criticism and requests from experts, the Ministry of Health withdrew the table, but maintained the content of the opinion signed by the secretary, in an understanding contrary to that adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and regulatory agencies in the sector, such as the National Agency. of Health Surveillance (Anvisa).

According to prosecutor Luciana Loureiro, the documents consider “low quality studies and serious methodological biases, therefore allowing the Ministry of Health to continue recommending” drugs already classified as ineffective against Covid-19.

The contradiction between the position of the portfolio and the scientific community is the prosecutor’s main argument for the acts to be overturned.

She argued that the continuation of the bet on medicines from the kit “is not harmful to the country only because of the possible side effects of the drugs mentioned, but also because of the false sense of security that it transmitted – and transmits – to the population”.

“The indiscriminate indications of ineffective drugs for covid-19 also implied illegal expenditure of funds from the Ministry of Health and other federal agencies, being, therefore, harmful to public property, in addition to being harmful to public health”, he added.

The maintenance of expenditures on technologies and inputs rejected after “robust scientific evidence” and approval of the Conitec report may characterize, according to Luciana Loureiro, the practice of an act of administrative improbity due to the damages caused to the treasury.

The recommendation of the Federal Public Ministry joins other public requests made by bodies such as the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

Technical Note: Ministry publishes new text, but maintains support for ineffective drug

Note taken out of context, says secretary

Following a decision by Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Secretary Hélio Angotti Neto stated that the technical note was taken out of context and that the content was based on studies and results available at the time of the discussion at Conitec.

“By having the answer no in the table, when referring to vaccines, it should be understood that, at the time, only results from interim publications were available in terms of efficacy and safety, as can be seen from reading the report itself that served as a basis for the decision of the Conitec plenary”, he said.