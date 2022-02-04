Mr. Mime is stealing the show in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Since its launch last week, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has given you something to talk about. The game, which is almost a reimagining of the series, with a new formula, updated gameplay and several other novelties, has been a success with critics and audiences.

Something that has caught the attention of players a lot is the way in which the Pokémon Company and Game Freak brought the Hisui region to life. Every little monstermatter differentlysome being friendly while others are more skittish, and generally just observe them in their natural habitat it can be very relaxing. Or fun, as is the case with Mr. Mimethe pokémon that has stolen the hearts of the crowd.

Mimes of Mr. Mime are featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In the new Nintendo Switch exclusive adventure, when a little creature is outdoors, whether captured or wild, it often ends up triggering an idle animation. In Mr. Mime’s case, of course, the moves involve mimicry.

in honor of the greatest mime in the pokemon worldwe’ve compiled some of the best player reactions to the pocket monster animations posted on Twitter.

When a mime is worth a thousand words…

And it makes for a good laugh!

Mr. Mime miming is my greatest joy.. UHAHUAUHUHUHA ?? pic.twitter.com/glYAtBAXKY — Heitir (@Heitor_Games) January 31, 2022

“What do we say to the Poké Ball today, Mr. Mime?”

“Not today!”

I came face to face with this Mr. Mime who keeps conjuring the barrier to reflect the Pokeballs :]#PokemonLegendsArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/IhuE9KXU90 — Nerd Nintendista (@nerdnintendista) January 31, 2022

mr mime great protagonist of this game pic.twitter.com/b3QV2BW7Sz — Drovane (@drovane_) January 28, 2022

Would you like some coffee?

Yes, please.

i love that the idle animation for mr mime is it pretending to sip tea. pic.twitter.com/uhMCvQf0ed — cath ?? (@_radishleaf) February 2, 2022

Special presentation in the circle of friends!

Look at the reaction of the other pets!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is exclusive to Nintendo Switch.