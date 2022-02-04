NATO Says Russia Moved Biggest Soldiers Since Cold War | National Journal

The secretary general of nato, the Military Alliance of the West, stated that the Russia made the biggest movement of soldiers since the times of the Cold War. The report is from the special envoys to Kiev, Pedro Vedova, Ernani Lemos and Igor Arroyo.

More than 100,000 Russian soldiers have their finger on the trigger. Letters with demands, the Kremlin has already fired. The Finnish prime minister read the Russian charge for “security guarantees”. The president of the European Commission too. Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that the European Treaty requires solidarity between the 27 countries of the bloc and in any case. She thinks the Russians challenge the European Union’s security architecture.

The United States said it had already given a formal response to Russia. The US spokesman thinks diplomacy can make progress.

Vladimir Putin complained that he had been ignored. The Kremlin warned this Thursday (3) that the deployment of American troops to Poland and Romania was a destructive step and that “the United States tensions increase”.

The French president set aside Thursday’s agenda for talks with the presidents of the European Council, Poland, Ukraine and Russia – the third meeting with Vladimir Putin. The French government has clarified that the offer of troops to Romania is not a provocation.

The Turkish president went to Kiev to restore the “atmosphere of peace and trust”. Tayyip Erdogan called Ukraine and Russia “friendly countries”. The Ukrainian president accepted the offer of mediation.

THE Russia is the only country in the world that portrays the Ukraine as a military power. The state press has already said that it is the Ukrainians who are preparing to attack the Russia – and not the other way around. And for years the Kremlin has accused the Ukrainian government of having neo-Nazi leanings and of persecuting ethnic Russians as well.

The secretary general of nato warned that the allies may mobilize more troops. Jens Stoltenberg argued that it would be a response to the 30,000 Russian military in Belarus, the biggest movement between the two countries since the Cold War.