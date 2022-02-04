NATO says US fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea

UK and Norway also identified Russian planes in the Barents Sea

Reproduction / Twitter @NATO_AIRCOMNATO stressed that air policing responds to “military and civilian aircraft that do not follow international regulations”

North Atlantic Treaty Organization air command (nato) announced this Friday, 4th, that fighter jets from the United States, United Kingdom and gives Norway intercepted aircraft from Russia operating in the Baltic Sea and the Barents Sea on Thursday, 3rd. According to a statement from the entity, the fighters US F-15s identified four Russian aircraft (two Su-35s and two MiG-31s) “that had not submitted flight plans and were not communicating with Air Traffic Control.” NATO confirmed that the planes were escorting a Russian TU-154 transport aircraft. “At no time did the Russian aircraft enter Allied airspace and all interactions were safe and professional,” the organization said in a statement.

In the Barents Sea, the Norwegian air force identified and intercepted a Russian refueling aircraft along with bombers during an air-to-air refueling mission and the UK’s Royal Air France intercepted aircraft of the same model flying towards the British Isles. NATO reinforced that air policing responds to “military and civilian aircraft that do not follow international flight regulations and approach allied airspace” and aim to “safeguard airspace and support the safety of all”.

