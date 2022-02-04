Navy sergeant kills black neighbor after ‘mistaking him’ for assailant

posted on 03/02/2022 18:26



In a note, PCRJ confirmed that Aurélio was indicted for manslaughter and that he remains in prison – (Credit: Reproduction/Facebook)

Last Wednesday night (2/2), a military sergeant was arrested in the act after killing his neighbor. The justification for the crime was that Aurélio Alves Bezerra would have mistaken Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, for a bandit. The crime took place in the municipality of São Gonçalo, in Rio de Janeiro, around 11 pm.

In a statement, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro (PCRJ) informed the mail who shot the victim mistaking him for a robber. Durval, was walking down the street looking at his backpack at the moment.

In testimony, the sergeant claimed to have shot three times, hitting Durval in the belly. Upon finding the error, he provided immediate assistance and took Durval to the hospital, but the victim could not resist the injuries.

In an interview with g1, Durval’s wife, Luziane Teófilo, says she heard the shots and says that her husband was killed because he was black. “Seeing the cameras, listening to the deputy’s speech and from what the neighbors are saying, I’m sure that this happened because he is black. Even though they said he was a resident of the condominium, the neighbor didn’t want to know. For me, it was racism, yes,” he said.

Also in the note, PCRJ confirmed that Aurélio was indicted for manslaughter and that he remains in prison.

Check out the full note:



“Civilian police officers from the Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG) arrested in the act, this Thursday (03/02), the naval officer accused of the death of Durval Teófilo Filho.

According to the author’s statement, he shot the victim in reaction to an alleged robbery attempt, while she was walking and rummaging in her backpack.

Upon realizing his mistake, the accused provided immediate help to Durval, took him to a hospital, but he could not resist.

According to the DHNSG, the perpetrator was indicted for manslaughter and remains in prison.”