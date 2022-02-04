Navy sergeant kills black neighbor and says he mistook it for a thief

A Navy sergeant, identified as Aurélio Alves Bezerra, was arrested in the act, after shooting three times and killing a neighbor. Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, was coming home from work when he was hit in the stomach. The man, who is black, was killed by the military after the shooter thought he was a robber. The crime was recorded by security cameras that filmed the place. (look above).

The case took place in a condominium on Rua Capitão Juvenal Figueiredo, in the Colubandê neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. Durval, who worked in a supermarket chain, was trying to open the gate.

Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, was coming home from work when he was hit in the stomach Image: Playback/Facebook

At one point, he got close to the sergeant’s car, when he saw the scene, the military shot. In testimony, the military claimed that the region records constant robberies.

Witnesses said that Durval Teófilo even warned that, like Aurélio Bezerra, he was a resident of the condominium and was just trying to get into the house. The military then rescued the victim to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in the same region, but the victim could not resist.

“A good person, a worker, he was coming home from work… They ruined my friend’s life, he didn’t deserve it. How can someone shoot like that? Thinking he’s a thief. He ended the life of a family”, said Carlos. Souza, a friend of Durval, in an interview with UOL.

The sergeant was arrested in the act by police officers from the Homicide Division of Niterói, Itaboraí and São Gonçalo. The victim’s body was sent to the Instituto Médico Legal, in Tribobó, and should be buried today.

Through social networks, friends mourned Durval’s death. Some highlighted the fact that the victim was black: “Judged because of color! I have no doubts”; “The first thing the shooter thought of was the color”; “Question he doesn’t want to shut up: Will he pay for what he did? He destroyed a family because of his color, because he was black.”

“Bail was set, but he did not pay and will be forwarded to the Custody Hearing. This case is practically closed on our part. Now, Justice will decide to keep the prison”, he told the UOL Deputy Mario Lamblet.

The report asked for a position for the Navy, but so far there has been no response. It was not informed by the police if the sergeant already has a defense constituted. The article will be updated as soon as there are positions.