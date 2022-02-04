Negotiations progress, but employees keep charges to Caixa

The Executive Committee of Employees (CEE) of Caixa Econômica Federal and the bank met on the afternoon of this Wednesday (2) to discuss the improvement of health safety and Covid-19 prevention protocols and the difficulties of implementing them. , either due to lack of respect, or lack of knowledge of the protocols by managers, or due to the non-removal of contaminated workers, or the lack of adequate sanitation, often to meet goals established by the bank.

“Negotiations have brought important advances, but it is necessary for everyone to remain mobilized to ensure the improvement of protocols against Covid-19 and also of other issues that affect the day to day and working conditions of employees”, evaluated the representative of the company. Federation of Bank Employees of the State of São Paulo (Fetec-CUT/SP), Jorge Luiz Furlan, who coordinated the workers’ representation. “For this reason, everyone should participate, this Thursday (3), in the activities of Caixa’s employees’ National Fight Day,” Furlan convened.

masks

The bank accepted the employees’ claim regarding the supply of adequate masks to protect employees from the contagion and transmission of new strains of the Covid-19 virus. It is not yet defined, however, if the bank will grant resources for the purchase by the units themselves, or if the centralized purchase will be made for distribution. The answer on the form of operation should be given next week.

The representation of employees believes that this is an important advance, since the Ordinance published by the government says that the masks could be made of cloth, which, according to experts, are not effective in preventing the Ômicron variant, for example.

Access control

The bank said that there is no provision for any type of contingency on customer access to branches. He even reinforced that the contracts that made it possible to provide security guards and receptionists to contribute to the organization of queues and instruction to customers were terminated and there is no forecast for new hires for this purpose to be carried out.

2014 contest

The bank confirmed, however, that at least another 1,000 new employees will be appointed among those approved in the 2014 contest. The press is reporting the hiring of 10,000 new employees.

“We know the demand is higher. But these 1,000 new employees can be of great help to reduce the overload to which employees are subjected, especially if they are appointed to work at the branches”, said the representative of the Federation of Employees in Banking Establishments in Bahia and Sergipe ( Feeb/BA-SE), Emanoel Souza.

Protocol implementation

In response to criticism from workers, Caixa representatives said that all managers and employees are advised to strictly follow all health safety and prevention protocols against Covid-19 and that masks, gel and liquid alcohol 70% are available. , in addition to chlorine for cleaning the units. They also stressed that all units are sanitized every day, regardless of whether there are confirmed cases of contagion, and that, if there are confirmed cases, the environment is properly sanitized.

The workers contested this statement and said that in many cases there is not even hand sanitizer, let alone the appropriate products for the hygiene and sanitization of the agency. “On paper it’s all very beautiful, but that doesn’t happen in practice. We, who visit the agencies, receive complaints every day that products are missing and that managers refuse to refer employees with suspected contamination to carry out tests or to close the unit for sanitization “, said the representative of the Workers’ Federation. from the Financial Branch of Minas Gerais (Fetrafi/MG), Eliana Brasil.

“Many managers don’t even wear the protective mask. When this happens, their subordinates do not feel obliged to comply with the protocols”, added the representative of Fetrafi/MG.

Caixa representatives said it is important for the EEC to bring cases to the table as these problems should not exist. The bank undertook to reinforce guidelines for managers that the protocols must be fully complied with and asked for the contribution of the union movement so that this information is transmitted throughout the country. He also asked for the inspection to continue.

peer forum

The bank agreed to create a joint forum, with representatives of Caixa and the movement representing employees, to discuss the problems that affect the day-to-day work at Caixa units and allow for a faster resolution of problems.

This forum is expected to meet weekly starting next week. At this first moment, the debates will revolve around the prevention protocols against Covid-19. “This forum will support the CEE and will only have an operational function, with the aim of speeding up the resolution of problems”, explained Furlan. “This is an old demand of the trade union movement”, he added.

PLR and Merit Promotion

The workers questioned the bank about the possibility of early payment of Profit Sharing (PLR), as requested by Contraf-CUT in an official letter to the bank. The bank limited itself to saying that it received the request, but that there is no response to the demand. If Contraf-CUT’s request is not met, the payment date remains as provided for in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (3/31/2022).

The bank also has no answer on the proposal ratified by the workers at the Merit Assessment Working Group meeting held last Monday (1/31). According to the bank, it still needs to be analyzed so that a study can be carried out on the possibility, or not, of accepting the workers’ proposal, which provides for the distribution of a Delta to all and that the second Delta is offered to those who that meet the criteria established by the bank.