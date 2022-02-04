Neto cites two coaches to take over Corinthians after Sylvinho’s departure

Abhishek Pratap

Corinthians

Credit: Reproduction – Bandeirantes

Former player Neto stole the show during the presentation of the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Thursday (3), reflecting the resignation of Sylvinho at Corinthians. Critic of the worked executed ex-commander alvinegro, the idol of Fiel was quite agitated during his comments, and evaluated that Sylvinho “will never be a coach”.

“Sylvinho will never be a coach. Excuse me. He can give training, he can be a great assistant, but to be a coach he doesn’t have the guts”, fired Neto.

Still in the view of the former player, Sylvinho was “fooled” by Corinthians officials, who paid for his stay several times.

“They let him be massacred as a coach and as a person”, lamented Neto, still pointing out that Sylvinho is a “nice and good guy”.

NAMES INDICATED

Also at the opening of the program, Neto suggested the name of two coaches with potential and “shell” to take over Corinthians, both are free on the market.

“You can’t bring a guy like Barbieri, who is good. It has to be someone who comes in and says ‘I command this ship! I’m in charge here! Hire Jorge Jesus or Cuca. If not, you won’t make it this year. And if you don’t have money, borrow it. It has always been like that. Better BRL 2 million for someone who wins titles than BRL 500,000 for a guy who won’t give you anything”, concluded the Corinthians idol.

