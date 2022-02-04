New Corinthians coach could cost 5 times more than Sylvinho

Sylvinho’s unplanned dismissal and the need to hire a new coach could lead Corinthians to an increase of up to five times in the technical commission’s salary sheet. The former coach received a salary considered low by the standards of the Brazilian football elite, and now Timão is preparing to open the coffers and spend much more with the new commander, regardless of who is chosen by the board.

Hired in May of last year, Sylvinho learned of Corinthians’ financial situation and accepted the position with a salary of less than R$300,000 a month — with his assistants, the total amount spent was no more than R$400,000. The board now estimates that it should invest something around R$ 1.5 million to set up its next technical committee.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, accompanied the team’s training at Ct. Dr. Joaquim Grava Image: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

In his employment contract, register, the ex-commander still complied with the board’s request and did not stipulate a termination penalty – a practice that is not common in the ball market.

Now, without Sylvinho and Doriva at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians is getting ready to spend a lot more. The club has not yet opened negotiations with possible candidates for the vacant position, but has contacted an intermediary to find out about the conditions of former Flamenguist Jorge Jesus.

Based on the recent salary demands of the Portuguese, any negotiations would most likely require an effort from both parties to reach an agreement. The Portuguese has been asking for a salary of no less than 4 million euros per year (R$ 24.2 million at the current rate). In total, the Portuguese coaching staff would cost around R$3 million per month. That’s twice the amount the Corinthian board is doing at the moment.

Other names aired at Parque São Jorge and debated internally between president Duilio Monteiro Alves and football director Roberto de Andrade, as is the case with ex-athletican Cuca, are also not cheap and will certainly cost much more than Sylvinho. The board is aware of this and is working to set a ceiling on what it can offer the new coach.

In Corinthians’ budget for the season, the club expects to spend approximately R$21 million per month on the payroll of the entire structure of professional football. At least two-thirds of this amount is committed only to the payment of athletes, and the remainder — for the most part — includes the professionals of the coaching staff.

The club has not set a deadline to sign its new coach, but wants to act quickly in the market for the ball. On Sunday, Corinthians has an appointment scheduled for the Paulista Championship and prepares for the start of the Copa Libertadores, in April.