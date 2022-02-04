Infinity Ward is preparing “the new generation of Call of Duty”. The company announced via Twitter that the game “will be coming soon”, and asked fans “stay calm”. The detail is that the company used the term “Stay Frosty”in clear reference to the expression that became famous in the games of the Modern Warfare saga.

In the rotation between Activision’s studios, it’s time for Infinity Ward to produce the next Call of Duty. After Treyarch developed Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Vanguard left the hands of Sledgehammer Games, it looks like we will have a new MW.

The new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

The last title in the saga that was created by Infinity Ward was Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and was highly praised by critics because of the mature story, realistic gameplay and a very tense atmosphere. On Metacritic, it has an average of 80, with 78 reviews.

New Call of Duty should remain integrated with Warzone

Infinity Ward has not commented on more details about the next title, but fans believe that it is about Modern Warfare 2 – considered as one of the best campaigns of the entire saga.

According to journalist Jason Schreier, Activision intends to release two more titles from the FPS franchise and Warzone 2 for the PlayStation. After that, the series is able to become an exclusive property of the Xbox platform due to the purchase of the publisher by Microsoft.