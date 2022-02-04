New GTA “is well underway”, confirms Rockstar

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the development of the new GTA “is well underway”. The company did not reveal if the title will actually be called Grand Theft Auto 6, but it is very likely that there will be continuity of the sequel, as the last game was released almost ten years ago.

The studio promises to share more details soon, but has already assured that “the goal is to go beyond what has been seen before”. The producer thanks fans for their love and support over the years, as well as saying “Looking forward to the future”.

With the longevity of GTA V, we know that many of you ask us about a new GTA. With each project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what has been delivered previously — and we are happy to confirm that we are in active development on the new game. We look forward to sharing more when we’re ready, so stay tuned.

Rumors about the new GTA

There are several rumors about the new GTA! According to the leaker “AcctNgt”, the next title in the franchise will be “the company’s only new addition to the PS5 and Xbox Series video game generation”.

Chris Klippel, French journalist at Rockstar Mag, reported that production on the sequel is the “most chaotic” project since the company’s inception.