Nintendo says Switch is still halfway through its lifecycle

Today (3) is just a joy for Nintendo fans. Not only did the company announce that the switch and the best selling console of its entire history, as apparently the hybrid video game still has a lot of ground ahead.

At least that’s what Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Big N said. In the financial report released this Thursday, the Japanese executive seemed satisfied with the company’s current hardware, saying that the Switch is still “in the middle of its lifecycle”. The information is from Bloomberg.

When talking about the console’s performance this year, which the company expects to be very good, Furukawa said that “Switch is ready to break the pattern of our previous consoles.” The “pattern” he refers to concerns the general cycle of video games, which on average have 6 years lifespan. For him, the hybrid console will continue “growing even more”.

With various weight games already in your catalog, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and, more recently, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, one would imagine that the Switch was actually doing very well. In addition, the console has more titles coming, such as the sequel to Zelda BotW (still untitled), for example, which has probably contributed to making the game maker so confident in your product.

While it’s pretty obvious that Big N’s hybrid video game is popular, it wasn’t until today, after the release of the financial report, that we could finally know the size of the Switch’s success. According to the document, the console is currently the best-selling console in Nintendo’s history, having surpassed the Wii in number of sales and being second only to the Nintendo DS and Game Boy/GBC handhelds.