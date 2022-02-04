Norway bans breeding of bulldog and cavalier dog breeds

Institutions dedicated to the protection of animals had plenty of reasons to celebrate last Monday (31). In a landmark decision, the District Court of Oslo, Norway, ruled that the breeding of the English bulldog and cavalier king charles spaniel dog breeds violates section 25 of the Norwegian animal welfare law.

Therefore, the breeding of these animals is prohibited.

The lawsuit was motivated by a lawsuit filed in November 2021 by the Norwegian Society for Protection of Animals (NSPA).

As has been known since the last century, these breeds often develop health problems due to the high level of mutation they present.

Bulldogs, for example, are prone to respiratory problems, while many cavalier king charles spaniels face heart disease.

The jury, which also included a veterinarian and a geneticist, concluded that these animals are products of cruelty.

Even so, the ban on the breeding of dog breeds is partial. According to the court, the restriction can be lifted for breeders who care for the health of dogs.

In noteNSPA said that Norway has the infrastructure and technology to carry out canine breeding work based on animal welfare and science.

The institution suggests that all dogs be chip-marked, so that there is greater traceability by the Norwegian authorities.

In addition, the animal protection society also proposes that a larger database of these animals be created, with information on health, temperament, among other characteristics. This way, it is easier to prevent the puppy from developing serious diseases in the future.