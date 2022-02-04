Not knowing that meeting with Putin was already being broadcast, Fernández speaks ill of the US and the IMF – International

MOSCOW – The Argentine President, Alberto Fernandez, committed a gaffe this Thursday, the 3rd, when he spoke ill of the United States It’s from International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the Russian president, Vladimir Putinminutes before the official start of a meeting between the two leaders.

“I am sure that Argentina has to stop being so dependent on the Fund and the United States and has to open up to other places, and that is where it seems to me that Russia has a very important place,” Fernández told the Russian leader. .

The presidents chatted informally before the start of a three-hour private meeting. The opening minutes of the conversation were being broadcast to journalists, as is customary in such meetings, but the leaders seemed not to have noticed.

Fernández said that when his Peronist political coalition was in government between 2003 and 2015, it sought to free Argentina from the “squeeze” of its relationship with Washington and the IMF, but that the former president’s subsequent administration Mauricio Macri deepened those bonds again.

Last week, Argentina signed a debt refinancing pact with the IMF. The agreement opened a new crisis among the Peronists, putting once again the Kirchnerist wing, commanded by the vice president Cristina Fernándezon a collision course with the bloc led by the Argentine president.

The pact, covering $44.5 billion in debt incurred by Argentina in 2018, provides for refinancing through an “extended facility program” over the next two and a half years. The agreement requires the Argentina reduce your deficit to zero by 2025 and make big cuts in government energy subsidies.

On Monday, congressman Máximo Kirchner, son of former Argentine president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and vice president (who also presided over the country between 2007 and 2015), resigned from the leadership of the ruling bloc Everyone’s Front in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies. “This decision stems from not sharing the strategy used, much less the results obtained in the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund”, said the parliamentarian in a statement.

Fernández’s visit comes amid an escalation of tension on Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has deployed 115,000 troops on the border, stoking fears of an attack. THE Russia denies that he is planning to invade the country, but Western countries are preparing for a conflict.

During the meeting, Putin thanked Fernández for the use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Argentine.

Fernández will then visit the China, where he will participate in the official opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Sunday, the Argentine will meet with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. /With agencies