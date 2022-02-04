Nubank launches insurance for cell phones; see conditions and how to apply

A new product was recently announced by Nubank and consists of providing a cell phone insurance. Due to the high demand and high prices of smartphones, the market in this segment has been very promising. The search for cell phone insurance has increased significantly in recent years.

The customer can even count on a complete insurance that covers even simple theft. This is different from most insurance policies that cover situations of theft, that is, when there is a serious threat or violence against the insured.

THE Nubank Celular Seguro is a fintech partnership with Chubb and the insurance can be customized according to the model and value of the device. As announced by Nubank, the entire contracting process takes place via cell phone and the insurance has national and international scope.

In the modalities, it is possible to choose coverage against theft, robbery and even accidental damage. When contracting the plan, the customer settles the monthly value of the insurance plan, which is added to the additional deductible.

As usually happens, the release of insurance for clients is done gradually, that is, only a portion already has access. Gradually, the insurance that was announced on February 1, 2022 is expanding.

On the other hand, it is possible to go ahead through an interest list created by Nubank, as happened with other products launched. The grace period for the cellular insurance subscription is 30 days, counting from the contracting date.

How to hire Nubank Celular Seguro

As we already know, the insurance option will be available directly through the Nubank app. The interested party must choose the “Theft and Robbery” insurance options and, if interested, also for “Accidental damage”.

When checking the options, the values ​​will be automatically calculated. The franchise fee is based on the value of the device. There are competitors that do not charge a franchise fee. This leaves Nubank’s insurance at a certain disadvantage.

In case of theft or theft of the device, the incident report and cancellation of the IMEI of the respective device will be required. Fintech also offers the assistance of a 24-hour assistance team for policyholders.