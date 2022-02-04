Nubank sees a chance to accelerate growth with the crisis in the country

According to the current president of Nubank, David Vélez, the crisis and stagnation of the economy in Brazil can help the digital bank to grow in the financial market even with the high economic risks. Currently with more than 41 million customers, fintech is one of the largest digital financial institutions in the world.

Even with the chance of growth, the startup predicts that it will have to face rising interest rates and inflation in 2022, in addition to the economic slowdown. With this, there is a possibility of default growth in Brazil.

However, the CEO of Nubank believes that fintech will keep its default numbers below average due to the use of artificial intelligence in granting credit.

According to Vélez, in an interview with Reuters this Tuesday (1), this higher risk scenario may offer more chances for the startup to expand its growth quickly:

“We may have the opportunity to accelerate and gain more market share and leave interest rates low to make our products more competitive”said David Velez.

The Nubank CEO also stated that he is analyzing the best way to start his business in the payroll loan market. In addition, the company wants to expand its loan portfolio with the opportunity to offer car and property guarantees, in a partnership with Creditas.

Nubank’s future plans

Even though he is a big supporter of fully digital banking systems, David Vélez considers that the company may have some physical unit in the future. These agencies would serve to serve some types of services and specific users.

Although this is not a current priority for Nubank, Vélez said that the digital bank is considering a physical presence for those who invest very high capital and are looking for a consultancy, or clients who want to finance real estate.

In this way, there is even a possibility for fintech to form partnerships with traditional banking institutions to grant real estate credit.

