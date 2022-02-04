Nubank’s new fall is driven by PayPal crisis; understand the case

This Wednesday (2), PayPal shares fell 23%, which led to the fall of other companies, such as Nubank, PagSeguro, Inter and Stone.

The digital banks Inter and Nubank plummeted together: they fell by 9.54% (to R$25.40) and 6.51% (to R$6.18), respectively. PagSeguro’s shares fell 13.14% (to R$21.28) and Stone’s shares fell 11.11% (to R$75.10).

There were few times that a company made such an impact on the market. PayPal lost a quarter of its value after releasing a lower-than-expected guidance – transparent information – for this year’s results. As such, the fintech estimates earnings of $4.67 per share, instead of $5.21. In addition, PayPal also claims that revenue will grow between 15% and 17%, compared to 18% three months ago.

However, high inflation and problems in the supply chain were the main reasons for the implosion of PayPal’s shares. Problems such as the end of government stimulus and the reduction in the number of trips with the advancement of Ômicron also influenced the crisis.

PayPal also abandoned the goal of nearly doubling the number of users by 2025. Therefore, the company’s focus now is, instead of finding new customers, to make frequent users use the services even more.

The decision was made after the fintech team realized that marketing spend to attract new users had a much lower return than campaigns to make customers use the service more.

Additionally, PayPal found that 4.5 million accounts were created in illegitimate ways just to take advantage of the benefits offered over the past year. One of them was the $10 per referral bonus from the app.

With a 23% drop, PayPal shares hit their lowest since 2020. As a result, the company is increasingly losing business from one of its biggest sources of customers, eBay, which is building its own payments system.

