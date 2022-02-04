Number of unemployment insurance claims in 2021 is the lowest since 2006 | work and career

The number of unemployment insurance claims in 2021 was the lowest recorded since 2006, according to a survey by the g1 after analyzing the numbers from Caged, released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The drop can be largely credited to the Emergency Employment and Income Preservation Benefit (BEm), according to the ministry. The data are also influenced by the high rate of informality in the Brazilian labor market – 40.6% according to the latest available data.

In all, 6,087,576 applications were made last year – 10.3% less than in 2020 (6,784,120) and the lowest number recorded since 2006 (5,857,986).

The total installments paid was also the lowest since 2006. Last year, the amount reached 22,382,788. In 2006, the total was 22,182,022.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, unemployment insurance claims result from the total number of dismissals without just cause, and most of these shutdowns were stopped by the validity of the Emergency Employment and Income Preservation Benefit (BEm)which allowed the preservation of 11.1 million employment relationships, with the provisional guarantee of employment for 10.5 million workers.

The program that allowed the reduction of working hours and wages or suspension of the employment contract was in effect from April to December 2020 and from April to August 2021. The Emergency Benefit provides that workers are entitled to stability for the time equivalent to the suspension of work. contract or reduced working hours.

According to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), there were more than 2.1 million workers with temporary job stability in December last year.

“Thus, adding the effects of the resumption of activity with those of the provisional guarantee [estabilidade no emprego], there is a lower rate of dismissals without just cause, which leads to a lower request for the benefit. The level of dismissals is well below that recorded in 2016. As a result, there was a drop in demand for the benefit”, informed the ministry.

Economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores, agrees that the drop in the number of benefit requests is linked to the program to reduce working hours and suspension of contracts.

“Many workers were granted a temporary job guarantee because of the program. But, with less and less influence of the measure, which has a less significant share of workers with this guarantee, it is possible that we will see these unemployment insurance numbers return to a more ‘normal’ level in 2022. Gradually layoffs are returning to pre-pandemic levels, with less and less BEM effects, a more deteriorated domestic scenario and fewer options,” he says.

According to a survey by LCA Consultores, in 2020 and 2021, a significant portion of workers had the provisional job guarantee, and in the first four months of this year it is still possible to verify a residual amount of those granted stability. see below:

The high informality of work in Brazil also weighs on the numbers of unemployment insurance: of every ten jobs in the country, 4 do not have a formal contract – nor the right to the benefit.

After being the most affected by unemployment in 2020, the informal has also led the creation of vacancies since then: IBGE data show that the number of employed workers without a formal contract grew by 18.7% between November 2020 and the same month of 2021. Among workers with a formal contract, the increase was 8.4%.

Unemployment insurance claims do not reach half of layoffs

Although the number of dismissals from formal jobs reached almost 18 million in 2021, only 6.1 million applications for unemployment insurance were made last year – that is, only 33.9% of those who left the job requested (or were entitled to) the benefit.

The number of month-to-month unemployment insurance claims varied in 2021 at the level of 30% to 40% of total layoffs, with the exception of December, which stood at 28%. See below:

January: 33%

February: 33.22%

March: 36.63%

April: 40.19%

May: 38.27%

June: 35.22%

July: 33.54%

August: 32.56%

September: 32%

October: 31.35%

November: 33.8%

December: 28.26%

The period from March to June, which coincided with the worsening of the pandemic and the consequent worsening of the job market, had the highest number of benefit requests in relation to total layoffs. The months of April and May had the highest number of unemployment insurance claims out of total layoffs.

In 2020, the number of layoffs was almost 16 million, and the number of unemployment insurance claims approached 6.8 million, or 43% of total layoffs, a higher proportion than last year.

The peak of benefit requirements took place in April and May, with the resurgence of the pandemic and when the Emergency Benefit was still beginning to be implemented by companies.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, there is a correlation between the number of dismissals presented in Caged and the number of unemployment insurance claims, but these proportions are nothing new.

Caged shows all types of dismissals, regardless of criteria, while unemployment insurance has legal conditions for it to be granted, such as the need to have been dismissed without just cause and minimum periods of work with a formal contract to be entitled (read more below).

In addition, there is the decision factor of dismissed workers, who may not opt ​​for the benefit, and even those who leave a job and go to another without going through unemployment insurance.

Workers have 7 to 120 days after the termination date to apply for the benefit, according to the government.

The worker who worked under the CLT regime and was dismissed without just cause, including indirect dismissal, is entitled to unemployment insurance – when there is serious misconduct by the employer on the employee, constituting a reason for the worker to break the bond.

Those who had their contract suspended due to participation in a professional qualification program offered by the employer, the professional fisherman during the closed season and the worker rescued from a condition similar to slavery can also apply for the benefit.

It is not allowed to receive any other labor benefit in parallel with the insurance or to have equity interest in companies.

The worker receives between 3 and 5 installments, depending on the time worked. The worker receives 3 installments of unemployment insurance if he proves at least 6 months worked; 4 installments if proof of at least 12 months; and 5 installments after 24 months worked.

To apply for unemployment insurance for the 1st time, the worker with a formal contract must have worked for at least 12 months with a formal contract under the CLT regime in the last 18 months immediately prior to the date of dismissal.

To apply for the 2nd time, you must have worked for 9 months in the last 12 months immediately prior to the date of dismissal.

In the 3rd and more, you must have worked in the company for at least 6 months.

Unemployment insurance values

The maximum amount of unemployment insurance installments is R$ 2,106.08, paid to workers with an average salary above R$ 3,097.26.

The amount received by the dismissed worker depends on the average salary of the last three months prior to dismissal. However, the amount of the installment cannot be less than the current minimum wage (R$ 1,212). See below: