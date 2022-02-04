Oi Board (OIBR3) approves investment of up to R$ 1.5 billion in V.tal to maintain business plan; check other deliberations

Minutes of the meeting held on January 21, released this week, showed that the Board of Directors of Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) approved a contribution from GlobeNet Cabos Submarinos and funds from BTG in the amount of up to R$1.5 billion in subsidiary V. such, fiber optic.

Oi sold control of fiber optic assets to BTG and Globenet for R$12.9 billion at auction in July 2021, but the transaction still requires authorization from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The advance payment operation aims to ensure business continuity, given that the Oi Group is running low on cash while it awaits approvals for the sale of important assets in order to restore reserves.

The contract, signed on October 1, 2021, provides for the advance payment of the installment to “ensure the continuity of the execution of V.Tal’s business plan”. Thus, the triggered clause entitles V.tal to receive up to R$ 1.5 billion.

“The Investor will make an initial disbursement, in favor of V.Tal, in the amount of BRL 607,535,146.00 and upon V.Tal’s request, the Investor may make, at its sole discretion, further additional disbursements in favor of V.Tal, which, added to the Initial Disbursement, must respect the Maximum Amount” of R$ 1.5 billion, as stated in the document of the meeting held on January 21.

The anticipated amount will be reversed, once the sale transaction is concluded, in common shares transferred to BTG and Globenet. If, for any reason, the sale is not completed, the operation will be treated as a loan, and the amount will be reverted to V.tal’s financial debt.

It should be noted that this week, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the request for prior consent for the sale of Oi’s mobile network (OIBR3;OIBR4) to Claro, TIM (TIMS3) and Vivo (VIVT3), after an auction in the amount of R$ 16.5 billion carried out in December 2020. However, conditions were imposed to preserve competition in the sector.

The day before, it was announced that the process of selling the mobile operation is the first item on the agenda of the judgment session of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) scheduled for Wednesday of the next week, February 9.

Other resolutions

In other communications, Oi also announced that its Board of Directors of Oi, in a meeting held on Wednesday (2), decided to terminate the mandate of José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves as Statutory Officer without specific designation by the Company.

Following his performance, José Cláudio Gonçalves will assume executive responsibilities related to the operation of Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia SA (V.tal), a subsidiary company of Oi, where he will assist in the development of the neutral network infrastructure in its new phase of growth.

“The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. José Claudio Gonçalves for his dedication and dedication over the nearly 22 years he has been part of its staff, recognizing the contributions and significant results achieved by Oi during his tenure, especially in the transformation process technological and digital of the Company, when it sought greater operational efficiency, optimization of investments and improvement of the quality of services provided to the customer, through the modernization and increase of capacity of Oi’s network, and in the technical/operational implementation of the fiber project (FTTH) ,” he said in a statement.

Oi also released the minutes of the meeting of its Board of Directors held on January 31, which renewed the mandate of its CEO.

Thus, Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu was reappointed to the position for a new term of 2 years.

