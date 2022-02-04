Oi (OIBR3) studies grouping shares to raise the price of paper – Money Times

Questioned by B3, a Hi (OIBR3) informed that it is studying grouping shares to sustain the share price at a level above R$ 1 until July 19, shows a relevant fact sent to the market this Thursday (3).

“In this regard, the company informs that it is in the final phase of implementing some fundamental stages of its strategic transformation plan, which has already been widely publicized to the market, and that, if its share price does not consistently fit into a level above R$ 1”, says the statement.

According to the company, the matter will be addressed at the annual general meeting, to be held in April 2022.

“As it was our responsibility for the moment, we are available to provide any additional clarifications. necessary”, he concludes.

CADE’s approval

The sales process Hi Mobile (OIBR3) is the first item on the agenda of the judgment session of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) scheduled for Wednesday of the next week, February 9th.

The list of cases to be analyzed by the CADE Tribunal on that day is published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Wednesday, 2nd. The session will be held remotely and will begin at 10 am.

With an outcome to be defined, which the telephony market expects, the operation received approval from National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) last Monday, 31st, but with the imposition of conditions to preserve competition in the sector.

At Cade, the approval of the deal, which consists of the purchase of Oi’s mobile network by sure, TIM (TIMS3) and Alive (VIVT4) and was closed for BRL 16.5 billion in December 2020, is still uncertain.