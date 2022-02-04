Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) evaluates proposing a reverse stock split

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4), in response to a letter from B3 (B3SA3), announced this Thursday (3) that it is studying a reverse stock split. This is because the B3 rules determine that no company share can be traded for a unit price lower than R$1.00 for more than three months. Tele shares were below this floor between November 10 and January 26.

In this way, the exchange requested the disclosure of procedures and schedule that are adopted to frame the quotation of Oi’s shares in an amount equal to or greater than R$ 1.00 until July 19, 2022 or until the date of the first general meeting, the be convened upon receipt of notice – that is, whichever comes first.

The operator also says that it is in the final stages of implementing some fundamental stages of its strategic transformation plan.

Additionally, it highlighted that, if its share price does not consistently fall above R$ 1.00, with the evolution of the implementation of its strategic plan, it intends to take the reverse split proposal to the board of directors.

In this way, the share grouping item could be included on the agenda of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, to be held in April 2022.

Approval of the sale of Oi Móvel by Anatel

Due to the approval of the prior consent for the sale of Oi’s mobile operations to local rivals TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3), from Telefônica Brasil, and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico’s America Movil, by Anatel, the shares of tele have skyrocketed in recent weeks, which could avoid the need for a grouping.

Since the beginning of the year, OIBR3 shares have appreciated by 41%, from R$0.75 at the beginning of the year to R$1.06 at the close of trading on this Thursday (3).

On the other hand, OIBR4 shares – which did not fall below BRL 1 – advanced 37% in 2021, and closed the last session of the exchange at BRL 1.74.

