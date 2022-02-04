Omicron climbed the peak of success, but may soon lose the throne – Jornal da USP

For the scientist, it is not possible to say that the omnin is the variant of the transition to a calm situation for some reasons. First, our case surveillance is already minimal, and of those positives, the number of cases where we try to determine which variant is present is even smaller. So, “we don’t know what’s out there, we don’t have molecular surveillance to say, ‘ok, it’s just an omicron’. There could be a bunch of other variants floating around that we just aren’t seeing,” he suggests.

Knowing the whole history of molecular variation in the other coronaviruses, it is absolutely possible that there are other variants, perhaps just waiting for the moment when the omnin leads to an immunity to itself so great that it goes extinct and they take over. The researcher remembers that evolution does not stop. “Viruses with other mutations may already be there, just waiting for a more favorable moment. This is an important concept. You always have pre-selected viruses in a coronavirus population, which might earn you the chance to scale the peak of success.”

This means that, at every moment, evolution has viruses that are ready to select, apart from the new mutants that emerge during replication. But there is always this kind of “pre-selection” there, waiting to be selected. “Of course, the more people infected, the more viruses we have replicating. And the more viruses that replicate, the more chance that a useful variation for the virus will emerge. It’s math”, he warns, already explaining why he considers some governments in Europe to be giving up practically all measures to mitigate contagion as a mistake.

“First of all, even in Europe, where we have more intense surveillance, it is not possible to know all the variants that circulate there. Another mistake is that there is always an amplification of the signal of what an authority says when the message reaches the population. If the authority says, ‘we can relax the measures a little’, the signal will be read as ‘it’s over, we don’t need to control anything anymore’.”

The lower lethality, according to Brandão, cannot be considered a justification either. A small percentage of an extremely high number of infected is still a large number of people dying. Finally, he points out the mistake of not considering the chronic form of the disease. “The chronic form can present itself in a terrible way, with great disabilities.”

The omicron was reported a little over two months ago, so we only know its acute form. “We don’t know how she behaves in a patient three or four months after discharge, who may have neurological, kidney, liver, clotting problems,” she warns.