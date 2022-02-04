Omicron maintains high ICUs and “internalizes” across the country

by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The occupancy rate of ICU beds for the treatment of Covid-19 in Brazil remains high amid the advance of the highly transmissible variant Ômicron of the coronavirus, according to a bulletin monitoring the pandemic in the country released today by researchers at the Oswaldo Foundation. Cruz (Fiocruz), who pointed to a kind of “internalization” of this strain.

Regarding the States, eight plus the Federal District are in a critical situation (with an occupancy rate of 80% or more): Amazonas (80%), Piauí (87%), Pernambuco (88%), Mato Grosso do Sul ( 103%), Mato Grosso (86%), Goiás (91%), Espírito Santo (83%), Rio Grande do Norte (86%) and the Federal District (97%).

There were increases in ICU occupancy rates in Amazonas (75% to 80%), Piauí (82% to 87%), Paraíba (28% to 41%), Pernambuco (81% to 88%), Alagoas (53% to 69%), Bahia (67% to 74%), Minas Gerais (28% to 37%), São Paulo (66% to 72%), Paraná (61% to 72%), Santa Catarina (53% to 76% ), Mato Grosso do Sul (80% to 103%), Mato Grosso (78% to 86%) and Goiás (82% to 91%).

On the other hand, according to the survey, there are decreases in rates in Rondônia (65% to 58%) and Ceará (75% to 67%), possibly in response to the increase in beds.

In the previous survey, between the 17th and 24th of last month, 12 federation units were at a critical level, 12 at the intermediate level and eight outside the alert zone.

“The behavior of occupancy rates in states and capitals seems to point, to some extent, to the internalization of Covid-19 cases by the Ômicron variant, with some capitals already showing more stability or even a drop in their rates, while the rates of the States grow significantly,” said the bulletin.

Among 25 capitals with published ICU occupancy rates, in a survey carried out between January 24 and 31, 13 are in the critical alert zone (above 80% of vacancies), nine in the intermediate alert zone (when occupancy of ICUs is between 60% and 79%) and eight are outside the alert zone (below 60%).

According to the survey, the following were in the critical alert zone: Manaus (80%), Macapá (82%), Teresina (83%), Fortaleza (80%), Natal (estimated percentage of 89%), Maceió (81%), Belo Horizonte (86%), Vitória (80%), Rio de Janeiro (95%), Campo Grande (109%), Cuiabá (92%), Goiânia (91%) and Brasília (97%).

At the intermediate level, in turn, were Porto Velho (77%), Rio Branco (70%), Palmas (72%), São Luís (64%), Recife (77%, considering only municipal public beds), Salvador ( 68%), São Paulo (75%), Curitiba (71%) and Florianópolis (68%).

The advance of Ômicron made the country in recent weeks break records of contagion by Covid-19. However, the number of deaths – although it has increased – has not risen in the same proportion as cases due to the advance of vaccination in the country.