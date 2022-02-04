On a Hyoran night, Bragantino beats São Paulo in the Paulista Championship

The match that ended the third round of the Campeonato Paulista was also the busiest in the competition so far. This Thursday (3), in a duel with two turns, Red Bull Bragantino overcame São Paulo by 4-3 at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP). Midfielder Hyoran was the protagonist of the night, with one goal and two assists.



Massa Bruta took the lead in Group D, with six points. Tricolor remains in third in Group B, with two points and still without winning in the State. The top two in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

The hosts’ pressure on the ball release worked already in the 11th minute of the first half. Defender Miranda blundered and was disarmed by Artur. The striker invaded the area from the right and hit goalkeeper Tiago Volpi’s counterfoot, opening the scoring. The answer came in the 24th minute, after a corner kick from the right, which Miranda deflected and midfielder Alisson completed for the net. The bid, initially disallowed for offside, was validated after the video referee (VAR) was triggered.

In the 40’s, Hyoran headed over the mark and found forward Alerrandro free to kick on Volpi’s exit, putting Massa Bruta ahead. São Paulo equalized again at the beginning of the second half. In the first minute, forward Emiliano Rigoni shot low, goalkeeper Cleiton defended, the ball landed on the line and side Igor Vinícius, with a cart, scored the second for the visitors.

At eight came the first turn of the night. Rigoni crossed on the left and forward Jonathan Calleri, with a header, scored the third for the Tricolor. The advantage didn’t last even ten minutes. In the 17th minute, Hyoran received at the entrance of the area from the left and hit placed, in the angle, equalizing the score again. The duel remained balanced until the 41st minute, when Hyoran crossed on the left and forward Gabriel Novaes, ex-São Paulo, appeared behind the back to give Massa Bruta the lead (this time definitively).



Bragantino’s next match will be this Sunday (6), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), against Ferroviária, at Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP). São Paulo will play again only next Wednesday (9), at 19h, against Santo André, in Morumbi, in the capital of São Paulo. Tricolor would face Palmeiras at the weekend, but, with Verdão in the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup, the duel had to be postponed, still without a new date.

Earlier this Thursday, two other matches moved the third round. Mirassol defeated Guarani 2-0 at the José Maria de Campos Maia stadium, in Mirassol (SP). Striker Negueba and defender Thalisson Kelven, both headed, decreed the victory of Leão, who took second place in Group C (the same as Palmeiras) with seven points. Bugre, with three points, is the vice-leader of Group A, which has Corinthians at the end.

Both teams return to the field on Sunday. At 11 am, Mirassol welcomes Santo André. Then, at 4 pm, Guarani catches Santos at the Princess’s Golden Earring, in Campinas (SP).

Playing at Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu (SP), Ituano defeated Inter de Limeira 2-1 and appears in third place in Group C, with the same seven points as Mirassol, being behind in goal difference. Inter, with two points, are in third in Group A. Rafael Elias, known as Papagaio, opened the scoring for Galo de Itu, who suffered the tie in a goal scored by striker Ronaldo. Midfielder Gabriel Barros, however, gave the hosts the victory.

On Sunday, Ituano plays again at home, this time with Corinthians, at 18:30. On the same day, but at 8:30 pm, Inter will face Botafogo-SP at the Major Levy Sobrinho stadium, in Limeira (SP).

