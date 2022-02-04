On the BBB 22 wall, Naiara cries and makes accusations against Jade Picon

Naiara Azevedo burst into tears at dawn this Friday (4) at BBB 22. The singer, who is walled up, revealed a past hurt with Jade Picon and claimed to have been the target of debauchery by the digital influencer. “When I get out of here, I’ll pull the video”, promised the sertaneja.

The 50 reais voice ended up in the hot seat due to the consequences of Jade’s victory in the Leader’s Test. Without knowing it, Leo Picon’s sister chose Naiara, Jessilane Alves, Natália Deodato and Lucas Bissoli for a draw. Those selected had to choose between four scrolls that had good and bad messages.

Natalia won immunity, Jessilane ended up at Xepa and Lucas went to the VIP. Naiara, in turn, was left with the worst consequence. Shaken, she vented to Linn da Quebrada and Natalia. The singer stated that even if she had not been sent to the hot seat through a dynamic of luck, she would have been nominated by the leader.

“I told you what I was feeling. I don’t mistake people’s feelings for me. Do you remember when I told you that I had a very strange feeling? When I leave here, I’ll ask you to pull the video of the scene, so I can not be unfair”, began the sertaneja.

Then Naiara explained which episode she was referring to: “When she and Brunna [Gonçalves] were in [castigo do] monster, I was very touched, I wanted to take care of them to soften them. This was something that hurt me a lot, I could be wrong, that’s why I want to pull the video. At one point I asked them if they wanted anything, when I looked at the glass, I saw the two of them looking at each other’s faces and laughing, it gave me to understand that they were making fun of my treatment with them”.

“It martyred me. When the person makes fun of your affection, it hurts. I want to pull the video, I felt it”, insisted the Camarote member. In the images that circulate on social networks, it is not possible to define whether, in fact, Brunna and Jade were making fun of the singer.

