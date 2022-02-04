Operator reduces prices in Brazil and promises ‘no strings attached’ connection | Telephony

The operator Fluke announced a reduction of up to 25% in the prices of mobile phone packages starting this month. The measure comes at a time when Brazilians are struggling, with inflation eroding purchasing power. Founder and CEO Marcos Oliveira Jr. explains to TechTudo that the drop is related to the optimization of costs and the gain of scale of the operation. The company wants to “make the offer of services more accessible”.

First, it is important to remember that Fluke operates on the MVNO model. In other words, it is a digital company that contracts the transmission capacity of Vivo. Its customers are given a specific chip to put in their smartphone, which identifies Fluke’s network but actually connects to the same infrastructure as the larger company.

Among Fluke’s proposals are flexibility, price and “no strings attached” contracting. Oliveira says that the company “does not oblige” the customer to do anything. “At the beginning of the company, our biggest frustration was the 10 GB offers, where the customer only used half. There was a lot of bureaucracy to change. Our client stays with us because he wants to”, he concludes.

There is no 12-month loyalty, for example, something that is practiced by large operators in the sale of control or postpaid packages. With the news released this Friday (04), the plan with 5 GB of internet goes from R$ 39.99 to R$ 29.99 per month.

Fluke ready packages old price new price 5 GB BRL 39.99 BRL 29.99 10 GB BRL 49.99 BRL 39.99 15 GB — BRL 49.99 20 GB BRL 99.99 — 30 GB BRL 129.99 — 50 GB — BRL 99.99

All ready-made packages include unlimited WhatsApp (text, audio, photos and videos), 50 SMS per month and unlimited calls to any national number.

Among the limitations is the internet speed, which reaches only 10 Mb/s (Megabits per second, the famous mega) of download and 5 Mb/s of upload. “Almost all operators practice speed limits. This connection is usually enough to stream on Netflix”, says the executive.

He goes further: “Today, if you connect at full speed to watch a video on YouTube, it can happen that your cell phone downloads the entire video while you only watched 10%. The speed limit helps make the internet last longer.”

Customers also have so-called customized packages available. They work in a similar mechanic to prepaid. The acquisition of 0.5 GB cost R$ 4.99 and now costs R$ 3.49, according to material released by the operator.

Fluke custom packages old price new price 0.5 GB BRL 4.99 BRL 3.49 30 minutes BRL 3.00 BRL 2.99 10 SMS BRL 1.00 BRL 0.99 Signature BRL 8.00 BRL 4.99

Fluke replicates Vivo’s coverage in the national territory, with 2G, 3G, 4G and 4.5G connections. 5G is in the brand’s plans, but it depends on the technology being adopted by the infrastructure provider, according to Oliveira. Hiring can be done online. However, there is a limitation in the regions where Fluke delivers the telephony chip. Check the list below.

SP: all state

RJ: all state

MG: Area Codes 31, 32, 33, 34 and 35

ES: Area Code 27

PR: all state

SC: all state

RS: Area codes 51, 54 and 55

DF: whole district

GO: all state