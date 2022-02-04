Ordinance on teacher readjustment has no legal basis, says CNM

The CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) released a note today stating that the ordinance signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which grants a 33.24% readjustment for teachers of basic education in state and municipal public networks throughout the country “does not has a legal basis”.

According to the CNM, the initiative will impact about R$ 30.4 billion from the coffers of states and municipalities, responsible for most salaries in the category, and will put them “in a difficult fiscal situation”. With the new ordinance, the salary floor for the category went from R$ 2,886.24 to R$ 3,845.63.

According to the Teaching Law, the adjustment of teachers is linked to the so-called value per student of Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals), defined by the Ministry of Education. Due to the variation in inflation in the last two years, the readjustment of the value per student should be 33% in 2022.

In a statement signed by its president, Paulo Ziulkoski, the CNM says that “the announcement reinforces the lack of planning and communication within the government itself, as well as demonstrates that the Union does not respect public management in the country”.

“By understanding that the Ordinance has no legal basis, the CNM reaffirms that it will continue to monitor the discussion in the legal sphere in order to ensure that there is clarity in the face of the lack of definition created, as well as maintaining guidance to managers that the readjustment given to the other categories of the municipal administration and stay tuned for the discussion at the national level”, says an excerpt from the communiqué sent to UOL.

For the confederation, the decree signed by Bolsonaro “does not change the previous understanding that it is necessary to regulate the matter through a specific law”, as disclosed in a clarification note from the Ministry of Education published on January 14.

The confederation fired that the “government tries to capitalize politically” on top of the readjustment, without clarifying that the Fundeb resources made available by the Union come mostly from state and municipal taxes.

Therefore, for the CNM, the readjustment “is a redistribution mechanism composed of revenues from the three Entities” and the initiative will impact around R$ 30 billion from the coffers of states and municipalities and will put them “in a difficult fiscal situation “.

CNM surveys show that, since the creation of the floor, there has been a real increase far above inflation and Fundeb itself. The teaching base grew 204% between 2009 and 2021, surpassing the 104% growth in inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and 143% of the Fund itself, a resource that serves to finance all levels of the Basic education. Fundeb’s transfer for this year will be R$ 226 million. With this adjustment, it is estimated that 90% of the Fund’s resources will be used to cover personnel expenses.

Finally, the confederation also explained that as “the floor is the value below which the initial salary of teaching careers cannot be fixed, this readjustment affects all teachers’ salaries”. As a result, CNM believes that many municipalities may not comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

Bolsonaro says he ‘has money’ to pay readjustment

The president said yesterday that he “has money” to offer a salary readjustment of 33.24% on the teachers’ floor. However, states and municipalities show legal and fiscal concerns with an increase of this magnitude and warn of the lack of cash to comply with it.

In a live broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro declared that the Minister of Education would sign the ordinance to readjust teachers today.

“There was pressure to give a 10% increase. But there is money, the government passes on Fundeb’s money”, said the chief executive on the live.

Bolsonaro then quoted a report with the news that the National Confederation of Municipalities advised mayors not to grant the increase announced by the government. “Let’s see what will happen there”, commented the president.

*With Hanrrikson de Andrade, from UOL, in Brasília and from Estadão Conteúdo