Outlander Sport and Jimny have production interrupted in Brazil

Two of the oldest cars in production in Brazil had their production temporarily interrupted. Suzuki Jimny and Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, made in Catalão, in the interior of Goiás, will undergo mechanical changes to meet the Proconve L7, in addition to problems in the delivery of components. Until then, manufacturing is stopped.

According to a statement issued by HPE, which represents Mitsubishi and Suzuki in Brazil, the group “is working to comply with the new PL7 emissions regulation, with the Jimny Sierra [nova geração] has already been approved”. That is, it still needs to change the mechanics of the old Suzuki Jimny and also the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, formerly known as ASX.

There are also problems in the delivery of components, as has happened with several brands around the world. The semiconductor crisis caused Chevrolet to stop production of the Onix and Onix Plus for months, while Honda suspended sales of Accord and CR-V due to lack of stock of the models globally.

As for the laws of the Proconve L7, HPE’s engineering will have to work on both the Outlander Sport and Jimny engines, as well as the gas evaporation part. It is worth remembering that both are quite old projects. The Suzuki was originally launched in 1998 and has virtually never changed.

Today it has a 1.3-litre four-cylinder gasoline engine with 85 hp and 11.2 kgfm of torque. Always equipped with 4×4 traction and a five-speed manual gearbox, it has a price ranging from R$114,621 to R$129,014.

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport was born as an ASX in 2010 and has gone through four facelifts since then and a name change. Since its birth, it has been accompanied by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder flex engine that today delivers 170 hp and 23 kgfm of torque. The transmission is a CVT type automatic. Prices range from R$167,990 to R$174,990.

