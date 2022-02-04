Palmeiras player tests positive for COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi before the World Cup

Goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre tested positive for COVID-19 days before Palmeiras’ debut in the FIFA Club World Cup

the goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestreof palm treestested positive for COVID-19 this Thursday (03), the same day that the delegation from Verdão arrived in the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup.

The athlete is asymptomatic and was promptly isolated at the São Paulo team’s hotel.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Vinícius, who is part of the trio of goalkeepers alongside Weverton and Marcelo Lomba, will now undergo a retest this Friday (04).

If the result is negative, the player will be submitted to a 3rd test and will be able to reintegrate the work with the group if it is negative again.

It is worth remembering that, before boarding to the Middle East, the São Paulo team announced that left-back Piquerez and striker Gabriel Veron also tested positive for the coronavirus.

They have not traveled to Abu Dhabi so far, but they have a chance of being integrated into the delegation if they test negative by the deadline for entries to the Worlds.

play 0:29 Brazilian team released the backstage of the trip to the United Arab Emirates

Team has already had its first training session in Abu Dhabi

the alviverde did his first training session in the United Arab Emirates this Thursday.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Along with the technical commission, Abel Ferreira led activation exercises.

Before, still on the plane, the cast performed small activities on account of the long trip and to get used to the time difference.

Palmeiras traveled with 27 athletes in total. Until the 6th of February, the club needs to send the list with the 23 names that will compete in the tournament.

The team has until next Monday to prepare. On Tuesday, the team makes its debut at 13:30 (Brasília time) against the winner of Al-Ahly x Monterrey.