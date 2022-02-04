Palmeiras tests squad for Covid-19 once again and does second training in Abu Dhabi | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad worked at Zayed Sports City Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, this Friday morning. The press had the opportunity to follow about 15 minutes of the beginning of the activity.

The only absence from training was Vinicius Silvestre, who tested positive for Covid-19. In addition to the goalkeeper, who did the retest after the exam on arrival in the United Arab Emirates, the entire delegation was tested this Friday morning.

Before the activity, Abel Ferreira talked to the players and gave instructions to the group showing notes. The technical committee has been concerned about wear and tear and adaptation to the time zone since the Brazilian delegation left.

The Portuguese also spoke quickly to the journalists present at the stadium about what the training session would be like this Friday and apologized for the fact that the movement could not be recorded, highlighting the importance of preparing for the World Cup.

1 of 5 Palmeiras training in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Photo: Felipe Zito Palmeiras training in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Photo: Felipe Zito

Friday’s activity was to work on counterattacks and other variations of the Palmeiras offensive system.

With doubts about the participation of Vinicius Silvestre and with Gabriel Veron and Piquerez still in Brazil, Verdão has until the 6th to define the list with 23 subscribers for the World Cup. Copinha champion, goalkeeper Mateus should travel to Abu Dhabi as an option if Vinicius cannot be listed.

For the semifinals, Abel Ferreira can maintain the base that had been working in the Paulista Championship, with occasional changes. Verdão has a chance of being selected with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Jorge; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony.

The next training session for Palmeiras will be at 10 am this Saturday (3 am BST). The alviverde team’s debut will be on the 8th against the winner of the duel between Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico.

2 of 5 Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito

3 of 5 Palmeiras training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito Palmeiras training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito

4 of 5 Abel talks with the group before the start of training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito Abel talks with the group before the start of training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito