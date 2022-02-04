Paulo Sousa evaluates adaptation of the Flamengo squad to the new tactical scheme – Flamengo

Coach prepares red-black group for the first classic of the year, against Fluminense

Last Wednesday night (02), the main cast of Flamengo debuted in the 2022 season, as well as coach Paulo Sousa. Rubro-Negro beat Boavista, 3-0, in a game valid for the third round of the Guanabara Cup, playing at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda. After the triumph, the new commander emphasized the adaptation of the group to the tactical scheme of his choice.

— In my experience, we normally have five to six weeks of pre-season. We had three, and we lost some players to the national teams. It was the first game, of course we have to prepare and win, because that’s the culture. We won and didn’t concede a goal, which is fundamental. Defend well and not give chances. We hope that this solidification is quick -, he said, in a press conference given after the victory.

After the grand opening, Flamengo prepares for the first classic in 2022. On Sunday (06), the team led by Paulo Sousa will face Fluminense, for the fourth round of the Ganabara Cup, that is, the first phase of the Carioca Championship. The match will take place at Engenhão, starting at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

The match will be broadcast live through Record, on open TV. In addition, the ‘Flow Sport Club’ and ‘Casimiro’ channels also show the classic. However, as tradition dictates, Coluna do Fla will command the most red-black narration on the internet, in the voice of Rafa Penido, on YouTube.