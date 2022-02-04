Payroll in the USA, exchanges abroad and what else you need to know to invest well today

On a day with an empty agenda in Brazil, attention turns to the United States this Friday (4). At 10:30 am, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the payroll January, with data on job creation and unemployment in the world’s largest economy.

The data is closely monitored by the market, as it is considered the best thermometer of the US job market and the number most taken into account by the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) to decide on the country’s interest rate.

Analysts expect the number to come weak, not least because of the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States last month. The data can help calibrate expectations for the start of the Fed’s rate hike process in March.

Why does this mess with the market?

When interest rates rise in the US, riskier assets, such as those from emerging countries like Brazil, become less attractive. In this scenario, our future interest rates tend to rise to compensate for this movement, and this has a direct effect on the stock market and fixed income.

international scholarships

International exchanges operate mixed this Friday morning.

At around 7:55 am, the Euro Stoxx 50 index registered a drop of 0.70%. US futures were mixed: the Dow Jones was down 0.13%, the S&P 500 was up 0.25% and the Nasdaq was up 0.82%.

In yesterday’s aftermarket, Amazon shares soared more than 17% after the company reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.3 billion, nearly double the result for the same period in 2020.