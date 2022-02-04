‘Peaceful conscience’, says jiu-jitsu fighter who participated in Moïse’s death

The 21-year-old jiu-jitsu fighter Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, known as Tota, is one of the suspects in the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe. He is the man who, in the images of a security camera at the Tropicália kiosk, knocked down and immobilized the victim. In a statement to the police, Brendon said that, even though he participated in the action, he has a “clear conscience”, informed the g1.

In addition to Brendon, Fábio Pirineus and Aleson Cristiano are temporarily arrested for the crime. The three appear in the images of the beating of Moïse, on the 24th, at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. To the police, all denied that they wanted to kill the Congolese.

In the deposition, Tota said that he immobilized Moïse’s hands, feet and neck so that the Congolese would not pursue him after the attacks.

In Tota’s version, the fight started because he intended to defend the kiosk employee known as Baixinho. He also claimed that Moïse reacted.

Still in the report released by g1, Brendon said he went back to the kiosk and a customer said that Moïse was not breathing. The fighter claimed to have untied the Congolese and tried to revive him – these scenes are also in the security camera footage.

As Moïse no longer reacted, Brendon said he tried to splash water on the victim’s wrists and, again, attempted cardiac massage. According to him, another attacker, nicknamed Belo, called an ambulance. It was not until the next day, according to the account, that Brendon would have discovered that Moise had died.