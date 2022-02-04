Pediatrics resident reports deaths of children by Covid in BH hospital: ‘All unvaccinated’

In an outburst of a pediatric resident at the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, there is also an appeal. Marina Paixão from Madrid Whyte, 27, works at the Intensive Care Center (CTI) and reveals that, in the last week alone, three children died of Covid. “With each child that I see leave, my heart breaks. I can’t find another way to explain it,” she said on social media.

She also stated that infant mortality dropped precipitously after the start of the immunization schedule.

Of the children who died in the last week of January, 100% were not vaccinated, from babies to children over 10 years old.

“They were all unvaccinated. And we have hospitalized children whose caregivers also tested positive for Covid and do not have the full vaccination”, he told g1.

Until then, Belo Horizonte only invited children aged 9, 10 and 11 without comorbidities for vaccination. And, with 5 to 11 years old, in the following cases: with comorbidities, permanent disability, indigenous or quilombolas, in addition to bedridden or with reduced mobility.

Evolution of cases

The resident also said that, in the fatal cases, the children had no other health problems, and that, in a few days, the condition progressed rapidly.

The hospital is also crowded with respiratory cases, and professionals face a work and emotional overload. Therefore, she makes an appeal: for parents to vaccinate children as soon as possible.

“Vaccinate your children! Vaccines are proven to be safe and reduce severe cases and mortality. It is urgent that we vaccinate our children and remember that, in addition to protecting them, parents must complete their own vaccination schedule”, he told the portal.

In a note to g1, the Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), responsible for the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital, said that, regarding overcrowding, “it has normally received requests for hospitalization via the Regulation Center. Today (Wednesday, 2 February), occupancy in the unit is 86% in the ward and 94% in the ICU. To meet the high demand of the current epidemiological scenario, the unit opened, in January of this year, 10 more pediatric intensive care beds”.

Regarding child deaths, the network did not report the number of deaths recorded in the hospital and said that “in accordance with the General Data Protection Act (LGPD), it cannot provide any individualized data, which concerns patient privacy” .