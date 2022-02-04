Pedro Scooby’s talk on ‘BBB 22’ about slapping his son in the face has repercussions on the networks

This week, inside the house of “BBB 22”, Pedro Scooby revealed that he has already slapped his eldest son, Dom, in the face, as a result of the marriage he had with Luana Piovani. The surfer told the episode with his 9-year-old son during a conversation with Douglas Silva and Jade Picon. The brother’s speech did not take well, and gained repercussion on the internet.

“Man, once a friend of Dom’s went to the house to spend the day, then the kid went with his mother. The mother was there, playing and such, and the kid always answered his mother. making him angry”, began to say Scooby to the confinement colleagues in the outside area of ​​the house.

“Dom, after spending a whole day with the kid, I went to talk and he answered me. He was here like this [ao lado], my hand just did like that, on his face. Brother, the lip is already like Daffy Duck [risos]. He never answered me again in his life.”

Scooby talks to Douglas about slapping his son
Scooby talks to Douglas about slapping his son Photo: REproduction

Scooby completed saying that he came to feel sorry for the firstborn.

“Heartache because I hit him, but it was a reaction at the time. […] I understand that the more I indoctrinate him so he doesn’t do shit, the less he will suffer in the world. I’m never really going to break anything from him, beat him up, but you have to be scared to get respect.”

Pedro Scooby and the children Dom, Bem and Liz
Pedro Scooby and his children Dom, Bem and Liz Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Quickly, Scooby’s lines on the show became the target of criticism abroad, with many of the show’s viewers saying they were disappointed with the brother’s conduct.

The ex-couple formed by Scooby and Piovani also has 5-year-old twins Bem and Liz. The surfer did not say when the episode with Dom happened, but in 2018, his ex-wife revealed that he had abolished physical punishment for his children. Everyone lives with her in Portugal.

In the networks, there were also those who defended Scooby’s attitude, claiming, for example, that “every child has been beaten” one day.

