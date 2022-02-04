Pedro Scooby’s talk on ‘BBB 22’ about slapping his son in the face has repercussions on the networks

This week, inside the house of “BBB 22”, Pedro Scooby revealed that he has already slapped his eldest son, Dom, in the face, as a result of the marriage he had with Luana Piovani. The surfer told the episode with his 9-year-old son during a conversation with Douglas Silva and Jade Picon. The brother’s speech did not take well, and gained repercussion on the internet.

“Man, once a friend of Dom’s went to the house to spend the day, then the kid went with his mother. The mother was there, playing and such, and the kid always answered his mother. making him angry”, began to say Scooby to the confinement colleagues in the outside area of ​​the house.

“Dom, after spending a whole day with the kid, I went to talk and he answered me. He was here like this [ao lado], my hand just did like that, on his face. Brother, the lip is already like Daffy Duck [risos]. He never answered me again in his life.”

Scooby talks to Douglas about slapping his son Photo: REproduction

Scooby completed saying that he came to feel sorry for the firstborn.

“Heartache because I hit him, but it was a reaction at the time. […] I understand that the more I indoctrinate him so he doesn’t do shit, the less he will suffer in the world. I’m never really going to break anything from him, beat him up, but you have to be scared to get respect.”

Pedro Scooby and his children Dom, Bem and Liz Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Quickly, Scooby’s lines on the show became the target of criticism abroad, with many of the show’s viewers saying they were disappointed with the brother’s conduct.

scooby laughing as he says that he slapped his son’s mouth and no one said anything scolding him jss — mika (@httpsrt_) February 3, 2022

Pedro Scooby is showing himself more and more scrotum every day. He said live that he hit his son – a child -, slapping him in the face, and defended this attitude. should be expelled from #BBB because this is child abuse. It’s illegal. — 🏳️‍🌈 📢 Marilia Moschkovich 🧜🧬 (@MariliaMoscou) February 3, 2022

Scooby, who is such a good guy with life, so good vibes, who loves to take everything in peace, found it normal to say on national television that he already slapped his son in the face and even said “he never answered me again in his life. ” I always say and I repeat: children are the only — aimee | DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM (@aimeewaughan) February 1, 2022

Scooby’s rancid because he talked like it was something beautiful that hit his son’s mouth because the child replied to the mother, and still showing the slap he gave. what a hate for these imbecile people who think hitting will teach something good 😤😤😡🤬 — naBru (@bruna_gromik) February 2, 2022

I took pedro scooby off my fav top today officially because for me it’s unacceptable for a father to laugh that he slapped his son in the face to the point that his mouth got swollen — the spectacular natalia spider (@jjonasbrotherz) February 3, 2022

I just saw a video of Pedro Scooby telling LAUGH that he assaulted his son and left the boy’s mouth swollen with the slap he gave

impressive how it’s only a matter of time for the masks to fall right… — isabella (@soarsbella) February 2, 2022

The ease with which Scooby narrates that he once slapped his 9-year-old son (?) in the face to the point where the child’s mouth was swollen is, to say the least, embarrassing. #BBB22 — Rayo Francis (@RayoFrancis1) February 2, 2022

The ex-couple formed by Scooby and Piovani also has 5-year-old twins Bem and Liz. The surfer did not say when the episode with Dom happened, but in 2018, his ex-wife revealed that he had abolished physical punishment for his children. Everyone lives with her in Portugal.

In the networks, there were also those who defended Scooby’s attitude, claiming, for example, that “every child has been beaten” one day.

nmrl, scooby didn’t do anything much, he just slapped to teach his son, you guys are fresh as fuck, and story inventor just to harm the other, every child has been beaten and that’s fuck — luciano 🔥🍺✨🌊 (scooby, I like it, just not the soap) (@luciano72677434) February 3, 2022

the pissed off people because scooby slapped his son, I’m going to put these people to talk to my mom here lol — GABRI ϟ (@gabrixiss) February 3, 2022

Judgment sucks, I got slapped a lot when I was a child in my house, no criminals came out. Scooby’s son made a miscreation he slapped his son, there never was again he is in love with his children said by Luana the best father went to Portugal to stay with them#BBB22 — Reallytando/Claudia (@Reallytando) February 3, 2022

seeing the people reverberating scooby saying that he slapped his son on the mouth and i’m laughing, dsclp. here at home we grew up with a broom handle being broken in the back and havaianas broken in the arm. we are all alive. — Matt Vieira (@mattvieira_) February 2, 2022