Penis amputation grew 1604% in Brazil in 14 years; Cancer is the biggest cause – Revista Galileu

In the last 14 years, 7,213 penile amputations were recorded in Brazil, which corresponds to an increase of 1,604% in the number of these procedures. The data, collected by the Ministry of Health, were released by the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) in a press release.

The survey points out that, on average, 515 surgeries were performed per year to remove the male genital organ. The main cause of removal is penile cancer, which occurs with a higher incidence in men aged over 50, but can also affect younger people.

The Southeast is the region with the highest number of amputations, totaling 2,872 cases, followed by the Northeast (2,104), South (1,134), North (631) and Midwest (472). The states with the most surgeries of this type were São Paulo (1,227), Minas Gerais (1,067) and Paraná (582).

The Hospital Information System (SIH/Datasus) recorded 2,095 cases of penile cancer in 2020, dropping to 1,791 in 2021. Despite the downward trend since 2019, the SBU says the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted demand for medical treatment. , compromising the diagnosis of the disease.

Over the four years evaluated, the region with the most cases of cancer in the male genitalia was the Southeast (3,162 occurrences), followed by the Northeast (2,574), South (1,186), Midwest (658) and North (645).

The urologist Karin Anzolch, communication director of the SBU, says that in countries with a high human development index (HDI) the penis tumor is one of the rarest. “Unfortunately, despite being one of the countries in the world with the highest incidence of the disease, misinformation is still very high. A lot of people don’t even know that the penis can also get cancer, and what’s more, that it can be prevented with relatively simple measures”, recalls Anzolch.

Men should observe any changes in the organ. José de Ribamar Rodrigues Calixto, supervisor of the Penis Cancer course at SBU, cites as an example wounds that do not heal, nodules, secretions coming out of the foreskin, a hardened red area, bleeding from the glans and itching.

“Inadequate cleaning of the penis, sometimes caused by the presence of phimosis, and sexually transmitted infections are among the main causes of this type of cancer,” says Alfredo Canalini, president of the institution, in the statement.

With the aim of fighting penile cancer, the SBU is carrying out a joint postectomy surgery (circumcision) this month of February, in North and Northeast states, covering about 100 men served by the public health network. Throughout the month, you can check out informative posts and lives with urologists on the Urology Portal profile on Instagram.