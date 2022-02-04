Petrobras considers investing in nuclear plants, says president

× Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna (photo), said this Thursday (3) that the state-owned created a committee to evaluate different sources of energy production in light of the energy transition scenario and even analyzes investments in nuclear power plants.

According to Folha, during a digital event promoted by the Credit Suisse bank, the general was asked about the opportunities that Petrobras sees with the energy transition, with possible bets on the generation of solar and wind energy.

“We created a governance to deal with this area of ​​energy transition, of new sources of production, and this committee has evaluated all this… types of sources. We are also analyzing the nuclear part, nuclear plants are possibilities that we will analyze”declared Silva and Luna.

The president of the state-owned company, however, said that he has not yet invested specific resources in any of these new areas and stressed that, for Petrobras to approve these investments, it is necessary to prove that there is technological capacity and that there will be a return.

“We do not think of any type of investment – ​​and this would not be approved in our governance – that is not very clear about that investment having a return.”