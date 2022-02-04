Petrobras evaluates several energy sources, including nuclear, says Luna – 03/02/2022 – Mercado

Petrobras created a committee to evaluate various sources of energy production, given the energy transition scenario, and even analyzes investments in nuclear plants, said this Thursday (3) the president of the state oil company, Joaquim Silva e Luna.

The statement was made during a Credit Suisse digital event, after the executive was asked what opportunities Petrobras sees ahead in the energy transition, with possible bets on photovoltaic and wind energy generation, among others.

“We created a governance to deal with this area of ​​energy transition, of new sources of production, and this committee has evaluated all this… types of sources.. We are also analyzing the nuclear part, nuclear plants are possibilities that we will analyze, geothermal … wind, photovoltaic, we are analyzing all these possibilities”, said Luna.

The executive considered that for the company to approve any investment, it is necessary to prove issues related to financial return, in addition to technological capacity.

“We don’t think about any type of investment, and that would not be approved in our governance, which is not very clear that investment has a return”, he stressed.

Luna also detailed that she has not yet put specific resources into any of these new areas and that the company has already disclosed in its business plan an amount intended for decarbonization as a whole.

The committee, explained Luna, is working together with the research center of the oil company Cenpes, making analyzes verifying the behavior of the market, while the company remains focused on improving its oil production in deep and ultra-deep waters.