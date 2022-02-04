Petrobras (PETR3) and 4 other stocks leading the rise; see other highlights of this Friday – Money Times

11:24 am

Market sees end of negative interest in Europe in 2022

Investors are accelerating bets on a monetary tightening by the European Central Bank, with the benchmark interest rate hitting zero by the end of the year.

Short-term markets are pricing in tightening around 0.50 percentage point in December, which would end seven years of negative deposit rates. The move comes after the ECB president’s press conference on Thursday, in which Christine Lagarde signaled that policymakers are no longer ruling out raising interest rates this year.

with Bloomberg