Petrobras (PETR3) and 4 other stocks leading the rise; see other highlights of this Friday – Money Times

11:45 am
Dollar advances against real
THE dollar returned initial losses and was up against the real on Friday, after better-than-expected U.S. employment data boosted bets on interest rate hikes in United States.
11:48 am
Longer DI rates accelerate high this Friday
11:37 am
Ibovespa deepens fall
THE Ibovespa it was down 1.14% to 110,424 points around 11 am. The performance follows the North American indices, which also show a decline this morning.
11:27 am
S&P 500 opens steady
The S&P 500 opened stable this Friday (4), after interrupting the sequence of gains that it had been showing with the shares of technology companies in the last closing.
11:24 am
Market sees end of negative interest in Europe in 2022
Investors are accelerating bets on a monetary tightening by the European Central Bank, with the benchmark interest rate hitting zero by the end of the year.
Short-term markets are pricing in tightening around 0.50 percentage point in December, which would end seven years of negative deposit rates. The move comes after the ECB president’s press conference on Thursday, in which Christine Lagarde signaled that policymakers are no longer ruling out raising interest rates this year.
with Bloomberg
10:39 am
Ecorodovias (ECOR3) pulls the Ibovespa down; see the biggest casualties of the day
10:32 am
Petrobras (PETR3) and 4 other stocks that lead the highs
10:27 am
Inter (BIDI11), Cielo (CIEL3) and the most traded shares
THE Ibovespa opened trading this Friday (4) down 0.16%, at 111,571 points.
Among the most traded shares at 10:28 am, were the shares of Inter (BIDI11) and Cielo (CIEL3), among others.
10:19 am
CNI: Industry ends 2021 with a slowdown in employment
You industrial indicators closed the last month of December with an increase in jobs and revenue, according to data from the Industrial Indicators survey, released this Friday (4) by CNI (National Confederation of Industry).
However, the bullish perception is when the numbers are compared with the December 2020 data, in which the performance was weaker.
10:15 am
Would today be a day for international recovery?
The domestic agenda is emptied, which allows international influence again — in January, such exposure to foreign humor turned out to be positive for the inflow of foreign resources.
It remains for us, therefore, to follow the developments of the proposals to address the fuel issue.
Read the full Pre-Market column.
10:12 am
Ibovespa drops 0.13% at the opening this Friday
THE Ibovespa (IBOV) drops 0.13% at the opening, to 111.5 thousand points, this Friday (4).
10:06 am
Treasury Direct: government bonds recover losses this Friday
10:01 am
CNI: Industrial indicators point to deceleration in the second half of 2021
9:50 am
Treasury Direct: government bonds recover losses this Friday; prefixed pay up to 11.28%
Fixed-rate securities maturing in 2031, traded on the Treasury Direct, paid up to 11.28% per year at mark-to-market this Friday (4), compared to 11.14% at the last closing.
9:46 am
Dollar operates between losses and gains, with the market waiting for the Payroll
THE dollar trade operated between losses and gains in the first minutes of trading this Friday (4). At around 9:40 am, the currency was up 0.25% to R$5.2971.
The market awaits the release of the Payroll, at 10:30 am, with data on the labor market in the United States. Analysts expect the country’s Department of Labor to announce the loss of 138,000 jobs in January due to the effect of the omni.
9:32 am
DI interest seeks to recover losses this Friday; 10-year treasuries have a bullish bias
9:27 am
ECB survey projects inflation below target again next year
THE inflation at euro zone could still go down 2% next year, showed research published by European central bank this Friday, a day after the institution warned about the increase in consumer price pressures.
9:22 am
Oil extends skyrocketing yesterday and attracts other commodities, such as sugar
Crude oil is extending fifth in London and New York as it soars above $92 in both Brent and WTI barrels, traded respectively in those markets.
9:10 am
Futures Ibovespa opens this Friday with a slight increase of 0.05%, at 111,963 points
9:08 am
Dollar opens between losses and gains; currency rose 0.01% to BRL 5.2846
9:03 am
FedEx Express Announces New Vice President of Brazil Operations
THE FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDXB34), and the world’s largest express transport company, announces Guilherme Gatti as its new Vice President of Operations in Brazil. He will be responsible for leading the company’s planning and strategic definitions, as well as overseeing all Brazilian operations. This includes domestic and international logistics and transport services, both land and air.
8:56 am
Vale (VALE3): Stimulus in China opens space for dividend boost
THE Itaú BBA raised the target price for Vale’s American Depositary Receipts (ADR) from US$16 to US$19 and to VALE3 from R$90 to R$100 at the end of 2022, maintaining the “buy” recommendation. In a report, the bank cites an impulse to pay dividends of the company.
Read more.
08:46
B2W (AMER3) and other actions recommended by Ágora and BTG
THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and theAgora Investments released their investment recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from chart analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.
|BTG
|Company
|ticker
|Entry (R$)
|1st target (R$)
|earning potential
|2nd target (R$)
|earning potential
|Stop (R$)
|Ultra Group
|UGPA3
|14.96
|15.25
|1.94%
|15.44
|3.21%
|14.69
|B2W
|AMER3
|32.07
|32.69
|1.93%
|33.10
|3.21%
|31.55
|Intelbras
|INTB3
|30.14
|30.74
|1.99%
|30.99
|2.82%
|29.57
|Now
|Company
|ticker
|Entry (R$)
|1st target (R$)
|earning potential
|2nd target (R$)
|earning potential
|Stop (R$)
|BR Properties
|BRPR3
|7.21
|7.32
|1.53%
|–
|–
|7.16
|Engie
|EGIE3
|41.25
|41.84
|1.43%
|–
|–
|40.96
|TIM
|TIMS3
|13.47
|13.66
|1.41%
|–
|–
|13.36
8:36 am
CESP concludes the merger of Votorantim Geração de Energia (VGE) and the cash contribution through a capital increase in the total amount of R$ 1.5 billion
8:28 am
Oi (OIBR4), Arezzo (ARZZ3) and Eletrobras (ELET6); see this Friday’s corporate highlights
Hi ( OIBR4),Arezzo ( ARZZ3) andelectrobras ( ELET6) should help move the stock market this Friday (4). See what was reported by these and other companies with shares traded on B3.
Read more.
08:19
Eurozone retail sales fall more than expected in December
sales in retail gives euro zone were much weaker than expected in December despite the Christmas shopping season amid a record high in consumer, data showed on Friday.
Read more.
08:02
Arezzo goes to the stock exchange and raises R$ 830 million
THEArezzo ( ARZZ3) priced a subsequent offer of actions at 82.35 reais per paper, raising about 830 million reais, a source close to the matter said.
Read more.
08:02
Russia, China tell NATO to stop expansion, Moscow backs Beijing on Taiwan
7:59 am
Amazon (AMZN) surges 12% pre-open to $3,110.00 after company nearly doubles fourth-quarter profit
7:58 am
Check the progress of metallic commodities this Friday
Precious metals trade higher this morning, check out the commodities trend around 8:00 am Brasília time:
Gold – $1,813.80, up 0.54%
Silver – US$ 22.60, appreciation of 1.01%
Source: Bloomberg
7:54 am
Check the progress of Brent oil in London
A barrel of Brent crude, due in March 2022, is trading up 1.45% at $92.43 on the ICE (Interncontinental Exchange), London Futures Exchange, at around 7:55 am ET. Brasilia.
Source: Bloomberg
7:40 am
Stocks in Europe open sideways this Friday after decisive day on interest rates on the continent
The stock exchanges in Europe operate sideways this Friday morning (4), with investors reflecting the monetary policy decisions of theEuropean central bank ( ECB) It’s from bank of england.
Check out the progress of European markets around 7:40 am, Brasília time:
|Index
|Closure
|%
|FTSE 100 – London
|7,553
|0.33%
|DAX – Frankfurt
|15,208
|-1.04%
|CAC 40 – Paris
|6,981
|-0.35%
|FTSE MIB – Milan
|26,751
|-1.25%
|STOXX Europe 600
|464
|-0.79%
Source: MarketWatch
7:35 am
Corporate summary of the week
Remember the corporate highlights of the last few days:
7:20 am
Check out the main events of the day
Check out the highlights of the Brazilian and world economic agenda:
Brazil – Central Bank president and directors observe post-Copom silence period
USA – Payroll, January payroll at 10:30 am
7:10 am
Hong Kong stocks soar more than 3% on holiday return this Friday
The main stock index in Hong Kong, TheHang Seng, jumped more than 3% this Friday (3), marked by the return of the long Lunar New Year holiday.
Check the progress of the markets in the region:
|Index
|Closure
|%
|Nikkei 225 – Tokyo
|27,439
|0.73%
|Hang Seng – Hong Kong
|24,573
|3.24%
|FTSE Straits Times – Singapore
|3,331
|0.47%
Source: MarketWatch
7:02 am
Check out the main news from this Friday’s newspapers