Petrobras (PETR4) sees potential to pay much higher dividends than in the past, says CFO

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) sees the possibility of paying dividends at a “much higher” level than in the past, after reaching what it considers an “optimal debt” level, it said on Thursday. the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Rodrigo Araujo.

The company hit its gross debt target of less than $60 billion in the third quarter of last year, ahead of what was previously forecast for 2022.

The achievement allowed a review of its dividend policy.

“Given the resilience of our portfolio and the capital structure that we have today, we see the possibility of having a much higher level of return in the form of dividends than what we had in the past and in fact having a much greater distribution. more consistent and robust results”, said Araujo.

“In terms of leverage, in terms of capital structure, we are comfortable with the goal of 60 billion dollars, we do not expect a reduction in the horizon of the plan, we understand that this is an excellent debt.”

