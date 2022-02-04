Petrobras president says it is not possible to hold oil prices – News

While Congress is debating a review of the price parity policy with the international market adopted by Petrobras, the company’s president, Joaquim Silva e Luna, defended, this Thursday (3), that it is not up to the state-owned company to try to hold the amounts charged in oil derivatives and that such a measure has the potential to harm the structure of internal collection and the Brazilian supply itself.

“We know the damage that it is to try to artificially hold the price. First, we are going to lose a lot of investments and we are going to make imports difficult. Petrobras, alone, does not supply the oil-derived market. More than 30% depends on imports. In the case of gas, 50%. So, if there is no competitive price, there is no way the market can be supplied”, argued Luna, during a virtual participation in the Latin America Investment Conference, organized by Credit Suisse.

It is a fact that Petrobras is experiencing a moment of recovery and stability, with debts cleared. Silva e Luna said that this situation makes it difficult to understand that the current dynamic adopted by the company is ideal, since “it gives the impression that it may, on its own, want to contribute to price reduction unilaterally”.





In the president’s assessment, Petrobras needs to behave as a private company and within the law, practicing market prices. Despite admitting that Petrobras has a role in social responsibility, Silva e Luna stated that it is not up to the company to develop public policies.

The counterpart, according to him, comes in the form of returns to investors, with the federal government being the main one. “In 2021, we paid BRL 220 billion in taxes to the government. In general, it was BRL 73 billion in dividends. A very large amount, capable of generating employment, public policies. The contribution that healthy, strong Petrobras makes to society is too big.”

Petrobras CEO Rodrigo Araújo also defended that the company already makes the due contribution, claiming that “60% of everything the company generates in cash flow returns to Brazilian society, whether in the form of tribute or distribution of dividends” . “Few companies have such a high percentage of return”, he said, adding that the intention of the rest of the cash is not to retain resources, but to generate investments. “In this 5-year window, the company paid more than R$ 1 trillion in taxes, an expressive number for a company that represents 4% of Brazilian GDP.”





in Congress

With the return of parliamentary activities, the attempt to control the increase in fuel prices in the country is a priority topic of debate. On Tuesday (1st), the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), met to discuss proposals authored by the deputies, which are currently under analysis by the Senate. .

One of the projects supported by Pacheco foresees a new way of calculating the price of oil products, based on import costs, average international market prices, and domestic production costs. Currently, Petrobras’ pricing policy links the dollar exchange rate to the price paid at the pumps.

The rapporteur of the matters under discussion in the Senate, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), stated that he intends to include federal taxes in his opinions. The idea is to prevent Bolsonaro’s submission of a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) from delaying the progress of projects.



