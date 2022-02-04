PIS allowance from previous years can be requested in March – 02/03/2022 – Market

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare postponed the start of payment of the delayed PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Requests for the release of the allowance related to work performed in 2019 can only be made from March 31, in person, via phone, app or email. More than 320,000 workers can receive around R$ 208 million this year, which was not withdrawn from the calendar until June 30, 2021.

Previously, the ministry had informed that these workers could apply from February 8, when regular benefit payments will begin in 2022.

With the change of date, the folder also informed how the benefit may be requested by those who wish to withdraw amounts in arrears:

In person: the worker must go to one of the service units of the ministry with an official document with a photo and request the opening of an administrative appeal and the return of the amount to Caixa Econômica Federal (payer of PIS, intended for workers of private companies) and to the Bank do Brasil (Pasep payer, aimed at public servants)

In person: the worker must go to one of the service units of the ministry with an official document with a photo and request the opening of an administrative appeal and the return of the amount to Caixa Econômica Federal (payer of PIS, intended for workers of private companies) and to the Bank do Brasil (Pasep payer, aimed at public servants)

Via email: the appeal to request the amount in arrears can be sent to: [email protected] In the email address, the letters "uf" must be replaced by the acronym of the worker's domicile state. Those who live in SP, for example, should send a message to [email protected]

By phone: by number 158

In the Digital Work Card app: The application can be downloaded or updated on mobile phones with Android operating system and iOS system. According to the ministry, it is "strongly recommended" that workers update to the latest version of the app. Without the update, it will not be impossible to verify the entitlement, the amount of the allowance, the day and the bank for receipt.

On the gov.br portal: the website gives access to the same information about the Digital Work Card allowance

WHO IS ENTITLED TO THE DELAY ALLOWANCE

The regular payment for 2022 refers to work carried out in 2020. On the other hand, those who are in arrears, who will withdraw that year the amount that could have been withdrawn in 2021, may request at the end of March the amounts referring to the years 2015 to 2019. The government stipulates the maximum period of five years for the overdue withdrawal.

Those who performed formal remunerated activities between 2015 and 2019, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, are entitled to the old PIS allowance, and received in the reference year the average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. In 2019, the minimum wage was BRL 998 and the allowance is paid to those who received, on average, up to BRL 1,996 that year.

It is also necessary that the worker has been registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the Cnis (National Registry of Social Information) for at least five years. It is also required that the employer has contributed to PIS or Pasep and has correctly informed the employee’s data in Rais (Annual Social Information Report) or in eSocial.

WHO DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO A SALARY BONUS

domestic servant;

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

allowance amount