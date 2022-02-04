PIS/PASEP 2022 has an announced calendar, check the new values ​​and concession rules

After a year of suspension, Brazilian workers are once again receiving monthly payments from the PIS/PASEP. from the next day 8The Federal government will resume the payment of the salary allowance. The benefit is intended for those who have been working with a formal contract, with a total value of BRL 1,212. Follow the rules, values ​​and calendar in the text below.

THE PIS/PASEP was suspended for the year 2020due to the pandemic of new coronavirus. At the time, the team federal economicinformed that it would be reallocating the amount of the project to cover emergency actions. However, next week it will resume.

PIS/PASEP rules

The benefit is intended for Brazilians who:

Have been registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Received up to two monthly minimum wages in 2020

Worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020

They have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

PIS/PASEP Calendar

As in the other editions, the program remains working with two calendars. The first round will benefit approx. 22 million people operating in the private sector. The second is exclusive to public servants.

Private sector payment:

Birth month Pis 2022 payment date January february 08 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Payment of public servants:

Final registration number Payment date of Pasep 2022 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

See the updated salary allowance table below:

The total value of PIS/PASEP it’s from BRL 1,212 already with the minimum wage readjustment. However, the full amount is only granted to those who exercised the office for 12 monthsas shown in the table below:

Proportion (months worked) Allowance amount in 2022 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

