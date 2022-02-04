PIS/PASEP 2022 has an announced calendar, check the new values ​​and concession rules

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on PIS/PASEP 2022 has an announced calendar, check the new values ​​and concession rules 7 Views

After a year of suspension, Brazilian workers are once again receiving monthly payments from the PIS/PASEP. from the next day 8The Federal government will resume the payment of the salary allowance. The benefit is intended for those who have been working with a formal contract, with a total value of BRL 1,212. Follow the rules, values ​​and calendar in the text below.

PIS/PASEP 2022 has an announced calendar, check the new values ​​and concession rules (Image: FDR)
PIS/PASEP 2022 has an announced calendar, check the new values ​​and concession rules (Image: FDR)

THE PIS/PASEP was suspended for the year 2020due to the pandemic of new coronavirus. At the time, the team federal economicinformed that it would be reallocating the amount of the project to cover emergency actions. However, next week it will resume.

PIS/PASEP rules

The benefit is intended for Brazilians who:

  • Have been registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;
  • Received up to two monthly minimum wages in 2020
  • Worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020
  • They have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

PIS/PASEP Calendar

As in the other editions, the program remains working with two calendars. The first round will benefit approx. 22 million people operating in the private sector. The second is exclusive to public servants.

Private sector payment:

Birth monthPis 2022 payment date
Januaryfebruary 08
FebruaryFebruary, 10th
MarchFebruary 15th
AprilFebruary 17th
MayFebruary 22
JuneFebruary, 24
JulyMarch, 15
AugustMarch 17
SeptemberMarch 22
OctoberMarch 24
NovemberMarch 29th
DecemberMarch 31

Payment of public servants:

Final registration numberPayment date of Pasep 2022
0February 15th
1February 15th
twoFebruary 17th
3February 17th
4February 22
5February, 24
6March, 15
7March 17
8March 22
9March 24

See the updated salary allowance table below:

The total value of PIS/PASEP it’s from BRL 1,212 already with the minimum wage readjustment. However, the full amount is only granted to those who exercised the office for 12 monthsas shown in the table below:

Proportion (months worked)Allowance amount in 2022
1BRL 101.00
twoBRL 202.00
3BRL 303.00
4BRL 404.00
5BRL 505.00
6BRL 606.00
7BRL 707.00
8BRL 808.00
9BRL 909.00
10BRL 1,010.00
11BRL 1,111.00
12BRL 1,212.00

Tables: Find Contest

What did you think? Follow @fdrnoticias on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here

Eduarda Andrade

Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, graduated in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economy and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, she worked in the printed media, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, she is dedicated to writing the FDR portalwhere he has accumulated years of experience and research on popular economy and social rights.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Income tax 2022: how to prepare your return?

Every year is the same thing. Payment of taxes such as IPVA, IPTU and also …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved