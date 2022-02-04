PIS/Pasep: R$ 208 million ‘forgotten’ of the salary bonus can only be withdrawn at the end of March | Economy

The deadline for requesting the amounts would begin on February 8, but now the withdrawal can only be made from March 31, after payments for the 2020 base year calendar have been completed. Good morning Brazil (see video below).

To receive the late amount, the worker will have to make a request to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Who is entitled to the ‘forgotten’ allowance?

Those who received, on average, up to two monthly minimum wages with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days in that year are entitled to the 2019 salary bonus. The worker must have already been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in that year, and with the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, depending on the company category.

The amount of the 2019 salary bonus was between R$92 and R$1,100, according to the number of months worked during the 2019 base year.

Under the rules of the salary allowance, the beneficiary is entitled to the allowance for a period of five years.