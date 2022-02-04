Poços de Caldas records one more death by Covid-19; there are 235 new cases in the city – ONDA POÇOS

According to Epidemiological Bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department of Poços de Caldas, this Thursday, 03, there are 235 new cases registered since the last update and include results from public and private institutions.

In total, there are 22,135 positive cases in Poços: of these, 17,355 patients are considered recovered, 4,203 remain in home isolation, 17 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and 32 patients are in a ward or clinical bed.

There are 528 deaths due to Covid-19, with one more record: a 70-year-old patient with comorbidities. The bulletin remains without death under investigation. The occupancy rate of the Intensive Care Unit, this Thursday, is at 52.05%. There are 38 beds occupied, 17 of which are confirmed by patients residing in Poços, which corresponds to 23.29% and 21 ICU beds occupied by patients residing in other municipalities, which corresponds to 28.77% of the occupation.

