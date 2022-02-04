Poisoned cocaine: With 22 deaths, Argentina investigates cases in Greater Buenos Aires – International

BUENOS AIRES – A day after hospitals in Greater Buenos Aires reported deaths from poisoned cocaine use, Argentine authorities are still trying to understand why traffickers distributed the adulterated drug shipment and what substance was used in the mixture. Between Wednesday and Thursday, 22 people died and more than 70 needed hospital care after cocaine consumption, according to the latest bulletin from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.

Public security officials did not reveal which line of investigation is being pursued in the case, despite much speculation in the Argentine press. Buenos Aires Province Security Secretary Sergio Berni said it was “too rash” to speak of a dispute between drug-trafficking factions, while San Martín’s attorney general, Marcelo Lapargo, said the poisoning appeared to have been intentional.

“People say it happens in Central America or elsewhere, but (here) Never. It may be a settling of accounts, but it is conjecture because we have no antecedents,” Lapargo told Radio Miter.

Initially, the newspaper Clarin cited investigators as saying that it was investigated whether the drug had been contaminated with rat poison. Yesterday afternoon, an official epidemiological alert mentioned the consumption of cocaine adulterated with opiates.

Ten people have been arrested so far at a house that police say is a drug sales point in the town of Tres de Febrero, 40 kilometers from the capital. Investigators believe the cocaine was tampered with and distributed at the scene. Between dawn and Thursday morning, a series of police raids seized 15,000 packages of cocaine – which, according to the report of the La Nación, the police said it had the same characteristics as the drug that caused the deaths. Another seven suspects were arrested during the arrests.

Official sources cited by La Nación and infobae confirm that 49 people were still hospitalized after allegedly poisoned cocaine consumption in hospitals in San Martín, Tres de Febrero, Tigre, General Rodríguez, Moreno, Morón, Ituzaingó, Hurlingham, San Isidro and Vicente López. Twenty-one of them are hospitalized with mechanical respiratory assistance.

“There are deaths on public roads and in homes that have not yet been identified,” said a source at the provincial health department quoted by France-Presse news agency. The victims, who include several men between the ages of 30 and 40, reportedly suffered violent convulsions and cardiac arrest, according to medical reports./WITH AFP